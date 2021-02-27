Technology News
ISRO PSLV-C51 Launch on February 28 With Brazil's Amazonia-1 Satellite on Board

This will be the 53rd mission of the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle).

By ANI | Updated: 27 February 2021 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is launching the mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Highlights
  • The launch will begin at 10:24am on February 28
  • Amazonia-1 of Brazil will lift off along with 18 co-passenger satellites
  • The Brazilian satellite is aimed to bring remote sensing data

Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced on Saturday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. "Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 08:54 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled tomorrow at 10:24 am," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) are scheduled to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR) on February 28, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here on Thursday.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51), which is the 53rd mission of PSLV, will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger satellites will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am on Sunday.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

Further reading: PSLV C51 Amazonia 1 mission, ISRO 2021, Amazonia 1, ISRO, NewSpace India Limited
