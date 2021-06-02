Technology News
loading

Scientists in Israel Have Found a Way to Extend Life Expectancy by 23 Percent

Male mice in the experiment saw a greater increase in life expectancy than females

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 June 2021 12:02 IST
Scientists in Israel Have Found a Way to Extend Life Expectancy by 23 Percent

The researchers said this technique could work for humans too, soon

Highlights
  • Scientists in Israel have extended the lifespan of mice by 23 percent
  • Male mice got a bigger boost from the experiment than females did
  • The researchers say that this could be used on humans soon too

Scientists in Israel has successfully experimented on 250 mice, boosting their life expectancy by nearly 23 percent, something they believe can be replicated on humans too. Scientists achieved these incredible results by increasing the supply of SIRT6, a protein that starts declining with age. "These findings show that SIRT6 optimises energy homeostasis in old age to delay frailty and preserve healthy ageing," read the abstract of the paper.  

The study, "Restoration of energy homeostasis by SIRT6 extends healthy lifespan", has been published in the journal Nature Communication. It shows that not only did the increased SIRT6 protein enhance the life expectancy in the subject, but also made them look more youthful and less susceptible to cancer when compared to ordinary mice.

Professor Haim Cohen of Bar-Ilan University, who led the research team, said that the change in the life expectancy of mice following the experiment is extremely significant. He added if the same jump witnessed in mice were applied to humans, we could see an average human survive for up to 120 years. “The changes we saw in mice may be translatable to humans, and if so that would be exciting,” Cohen told Times of Israel.

The research, a collaboration between international scientists including Professor Rafael de Cabo from the US National Institutes of Health, also showed that the jump in the life expectancy of mice was not limited to any particular gender this time. However, the percentage increase in their life expectancy among the male and female mice was different. While the male mice, in which the SIRT6 protein was increased, lived nearly 30 percent more, the female mice showed that they could live for almost 15 percent more than the mice that weren't part of the research.  

The new study is also significant in the light of the 2012 experiment carried out by Cohen, who then became the first scientist to increase the life expectancy among male mice. That experiment, however, had no impact on the life expectancy of female mice.

Cohen's lab is now looking for innovative methods to perform a similar and successful experiment on humans as well. While the mice were genetically modified, scientists say that humans would require drugs as well. “We are developing small molecules that may increase the levels of SIRT6, or make existing amounts of the protein more active,” the scientist said. He expects concrete results in two to three years.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mice, Israel, Research, ageing
Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand
Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger

Related Stories

Scientists in Israel Have Found a Way to Extend Life Expectancy by 23 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  4. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  5. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  8. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  4. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  5. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  7. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
  8. OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  9. Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com