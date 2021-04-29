Astrophotography enthusiast Andrew McCarthy shared a three-slide post showing the transit of the International Space Station (ISS) against the Moon caught in a sunbeam that is going viral. The post will delight space and astronomy enthusiasts as it shows a truly amazing sight as the ISS crosses the Moon, lit up in amazing detail.

The second slide in the post shows a fascinating view of the ISS against the crescent, while the third one is a video in which the station can be seen briskly moving past the Moon. “This was a transit captured from my backyard this morning, and a difficult shot to capture since the moon was practically invisible against the glare of the sun. The transit against the lit portion of the moon lasted just a few hundredths of a second, shown here in a video slowed down roughly 6x,” McCarthy wrote in his post, dated two weeks ago.

On April 10, McCarthy had shared a thread about the same on Twitter as well. The California-based photographer said it was the most difficult transit that he had ever attempted to capture.

"Today, the @Space_Station briefly transited the 5.6% crescent moon. This was the most difficult transit I've ever attempted to capture. It required taking over 150 pictures per second to make sure I got it lined up properly," he had tweeted.

Today the @Space_Station briefly transited the 5.6% crescent moon. This was the most difficult transit I've ever attempted to capture- it required taking over 150 pictures per second to make sure I got it lined up properly. #astrophotography #space #opteam pic.twitter.com/P0Qolk1vnf — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) April 9, 2021

Reacting to the transition video of ISS against the Moon, a Twitter user, @mailutkarsh97, asked if the station looked like TIE fighter ship from Star Wars.

Ok is it me or does ISS looks like TIE fighter ship from Star wars — utkarsh (@mailutkarsh97) April 10, 2021

Here are more reactions to McCarthy's brilliance.

It's absolutely incredible, isn't it?! ???????????? — JJ (@BBBLondon) April 10, 2021

The perseverance of some of these astrophotogs is amazing. It takes lot of planning (apart from good equipment) to take such shots. Brilliant shot @AJamesMcCarthy! — Deep (@83ingD33p) April 10, 2021

So, did you like the pictures and video captured by McCarthy? Do let us know in the comments.