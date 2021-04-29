Technology News
International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video

Two photos and a video capture the ISS crossing the Moon in amazing detail

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 April 2021 15:17 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/ @cosmic_background

The second slide in the post shows a fascinating view of the ISS against the crescent

Highlights
  • There is a video in which ISS can be seen briskly moving past Moon
  • McCarthy had shared a thread about the same on Twitter as well
  • The post will delight space and astronomy enthusiasts

Astrophotography enthusiast Andrew McCarthy shared a three-slide post showing the transit of the International Space Station (ISS) against the Moon caught in a sunbeam that is going viral. The post will delight space and astronomy enthusiasts as it shows a truly amazing sight as the ISS crosses the Moon, lit up in amazing detail.

The second slide in the post shows a fascinating view of the ISS against the crescent, while the third one is a video in which the station can be seen briskly moving past the Moon. “This was a transit captured from my backyard this morning, and a difficult shot to capture since the moon was practically invisible against the glare of the sun. The transit against the lit portion of the moon lasted just a few hundredths of a second, shown here in a video slowed down roughly 6x,” McCarthy wrote in his post, dated two weeks ago.

On April 10, McCarthy had shared a thread about the same on Twitter as well. The California-based photographer said it was the most difficult transit that he had ever attempted to capture.

"Today, the @Space_Station briefly transited the 5.6% crescent moon. This was the most difficult transit I've ever attempted to capture. It required taking over 150 pictures per second to make sure I got it lined up properly," he had tweeted.

Reacting to the transition video of ISS against the Moon, a Twitter user, @mailutkarsh97, asked if the station looked like TIE fighter ship from Star Wars.

Here are more reactions to McCarthy's brilliance.

So, did you like the pictures and video captured by McCarthy? Do let us know in the comments.

