Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Russia’s Progress MS 16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station

Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station

Progress MS-16 is carrying water, propellant, and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 16 February 2021 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @roscosmos

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 9:45am local time (9:15am IST)

Highlights
  • The Progress MS-16 cargo ship reached a designated orbit en route to ISS
  • In November 2020, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS
  • The Resilience crew includes four astronauts on board

An unmanned Russian cargo ship launched successfully Monday with a load of supplies for the International Space Station (ISS).

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 9:45am local time (9:15am IST) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the station.

It is carrying water, propellant, and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost Wednesday.

The space outpost is operated by NASA's Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

In November last year, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience by its crew of three Americans and one Japanese astronaut, docked with the ISS 27 hours after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. The space station will be their home for the next six months. After that, another set of astronauts on a Crew Dragon capsule will replace them. That rotation will continue until Boeing joins the programme with its own spacecraft late next year.

The Resilience crew includes Crew Dragon commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow NASA astronauts: mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They are joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying on the US shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.

Another US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are aboard the space station from a previous mission.

"Welcome to the ISS. We can't wait to have you onboard," said Kate Rubins, a US astronaut already on the space station.

Before receiving its flight certification from NASA last week, SpaceX's Crew Dragon had been under development for roughly a decade under a public-private NASA programme started in 2011 to revive the agency's human spaceflight capability.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ProgressMS 16, Roscosmos, ISS, NASA
Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs
Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Reduced by Rs. 1,000, Now Retails at Rs. 10,999
Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  3. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  4. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Wireless Charger, Bassbuds Pro Launched in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Reduced by Rs. 1,000, Now Retails at Rs. 10,999
  2. Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs
  3. Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak; Launch Expected in March
  8. NASA Wants to Fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars for the First Time
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Gives Us More of the Titular Battle
  10. Moto E7 Power Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of February 19 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com