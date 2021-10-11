Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All the Details

Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All the Details

Indian Space Association (ISpA) will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain.

By ANI | Updated: 11 October 2021 09:49 IST
Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All the Details

Photo Credit: ISRO

Indian imaging satellite GISAT-1 by the ISRO

Highlights
  • ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies
  • ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced
  • Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco, OneWeb among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Sunday wrote, "At 11am tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must-watch tomorrow's programme."

A Prime Minister's Office release said that the ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced, and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, and Maxar India. 

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Indian Space Association, ISpA
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Biggest Deals on Refrigerators

Related Stories

Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All the Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  2. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  3. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  4. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  8. Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today: Details Here
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Deals, Offers on Apple Products
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Leak Ahead of Launch Tips Battery Capacity, Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook-Backed Group Launches Misinformation Adjudication Panel in Australia
  2. Indian Space Association Set to Be Launched Today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All the Details
  3. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Getting Remastered for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mobiles Later This Year
  4. Lunar Samples from Chinese Mission Suggest Moon Cooled Down Later Than Thought
  5. TSMC, Sony Said to Be Considering Joint Chip Factory With Japan’s Help
  6. Microsoft Rivals Being Question by EU Over Teams Integration in Office Following Slack’s Complaint
  7. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 Display Confirmed
  8. Bitcoin Is a Better Hedge Against Inflation Than Gold, Says JP Morgan
  9. WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report
  10. Elon Musk Among Attractions at Tesla 'Giga Fest' in Germany Meant to Woo Critics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com