Technology News

Most of Anti-Satellite Test Debris Has Decayed, Says DRDO Chief

India had conducted an anti-satellite missile test on March 27.

By | Updated: 11 May 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Most of Anti-Satellite Test Debris Has Decayed, Says DRDO Chief

India has said to have chosen a much lower orbit to avoid threat of debris

Highlights
  • The anti-satellite test India conducted in March created lots of debris
  • DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy says most debri has decayed
  • He said the rest should all decay in some time as well

Most of the debris generated from the anti-satellite test India conducted in March have decayed and rest of it will dissipate in a "short period of time", Defence Research and Development Organisation's Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said Friday. He said this in response to a question after delivering a talk on 'Technology for National Security' at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a city-based think tank.

"As I had mentioned on April 6, the debris were to decay in a few weeks' time. As per the information that we have already got, most of the debris have decayed. And, whatever, couple of pieces are there, they will be decaying in a short period of time," Reddy said.

The DRDO chief said the continuous information received is being monitored and "I don't think there are any issues".

"It is extremely difficult to predict as to how many days it would take...But, as I had said that day, that they would decay in a few weeks, and majority of them have decayed," he added.

On April 6 at a press conference at DRDO Bhawan here, Reddy had said India chose a much lower orbit of less than 300km during 'Mission Shakti' for "capability demonstration" and to avoid threat of debris to global space assets.

His remark had come days after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration raised concerns about the spread of debris from India's anti-satellite test conducted on March 27.

India's Ministry of External Affairs, too, has said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure that there is no space debris.

On another question on leakage of defence know how-related data, he said, "We haven't seen cases as such, but we are careful".

"There are no serious issues as such, but of late, because of the apprehensions of cyberattacks and cyber-related issues, we are sensitising people in the industry and also in our own laboratories on it," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DRDO
Virgin Galactic Plans First Commercial Space Flight for This Year
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Most of Anti-Satellite Test Debris Has Decayed, Says DRDO Chief
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Slashed
  2. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips New Skins, Royale Pass Rewards
  3. Lenovo Ego Digital Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India
  4. Mi Fit v4.0 Update Brings New Interface, Polished Overall Design
  5. Idea Launches Rs. 999, Rs. 1,999 Packs With 365 Days Validity, Unlimited Calls
  6. TikTok Regains Top Spot on App Stores in India, Offers Cash Reward to Users
  7. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch 2 Redmi Flagships, Storage Variants Leaked
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Virgin Galactic Plans First Commercial Space Flight for This Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.