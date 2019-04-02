Technology News

Indian Satellite Destruction Created 400 Pieces of Debris, Endangering ISS: NASA

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Indian Satellite Destruction Created 400 Pieces of Debris, Endangering ISS: NASA

Photo Credit: Twitter/ DRDO

The head of NASA on Monday branded India's destruction of one of its satellites a "terrible thing" that had created 400 pieces of orbital debris and led to new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Jim Bridenstine was addressing employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration five days after India shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test to prove it was among the world's advanced space powers. 

Not all of the pieces were big enough to track, Bridenstine explained. "What we are tracking right now, objects big enough to track - we're talking about 10 centimetres (six inches) or bigger - about 60 pieces have been tracked."

The Indian satellite was destroyed at a relatively low altitude of 180 miles (300 kilometres), well below the ISS and most satellites in orbit.

But 24 of the pieces "are going above the apogee of the International Space Station," said Bridenstine.

"That is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris at an apogee that goes above the International Space Station," he continued, adding: "That kind of activity is not compatible with the future of human spaceflight."

"It's unacceptable and NASA needs to be very clear about what its impact to us is."

The US military tracks objects in space to predict the collision risk for the ISS and for satellites. They are currently tracking 23,000 objects larger than 10 centimetres. 

That includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a single event: a Chinese anti-satellite test in 2007 at 530 miles from the surface. 

As a result of the Indian test, the risk of collision with the ISS has increased by 44 percent over 10 days, Bridenstine said.

But the risk will dissipate over time as much of the debris will burn up as it enters the atmosphere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mission Shakti, ISS, India, Narendra Modi, US, A-SAT
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Discontinued, No Longer Listed on US Store
Pricee
Indian Satellite Destruction Created 400 Pieces of Debris, Endangering ISS: NASA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Discontinued, No Longer Listed on US Google Store
  3. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  7. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  10. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.