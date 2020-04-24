Technology News
loading

COVID-19 Test Developed by IIT Delhi Approved, Said to Reduce Cost of Testing

According to officials, the currently available testing methods are “probe-based” while the one developed by the IIT team is "probe-free."

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 April 2020 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
COVID-19 Test Developed by IIT Delhi Approved, Said to Reduce Cost of Testing

The team at IIT claims that their test can be performed at a much cheaper cost

Highlights
  • IIT Delhi identified unique regions in the COVID-19 and SARS COV-2 genome
  • The team claims that their test can be performed at a much cheaper cost
  • India’s death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 681 on Thursday

A method to detect COVID-19 which will significantly reduce the cost of testing, making it affordable for a large population in the country, developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has got the approval from the ICMR, officials said on Thursday. IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained the ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay. The development also comes against the backdrop of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) halting the testing for COVID-19 cases through China-made test kits because of massive variation in test results, compounding the challenge to check and contain the pandemic.

The current testing methods available are “probe-based” while the one developed by the IIT team is a “probe-free” method, which reduces the testing cost without compromising on accuracy, officials said.

“The test method has been approved by ICMR. The assay has been validated at ICMR with a sensitivity and specificity of 100 percent. This makes IITD the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay,” a senior official told PTI.

“This is the first probe-free assay for COVID-19 approved by ICMR and it will be useful for specific and affordable high throughput testing. This assay can be easily scaled up as it does not require fluorescent probes. The team is targeting large scale deployment of the kit at affordable prices with suitable industrial partners as soon as possible,” the official added.

Using comparative sequence analyses, the IITD team identified unique regions (short stretches of RNA sequences) in the COVID-19 and SARS COV-2 genome.

RNA or Ribonucleic Acid is one of the major biological macromolecules that is essential for all known forms of life. It performs various important biological roles related to protein synthesis such as transcription, decoding, regulation and expression of genes.

“Using comparative sequence analysis, we have identified unique regions in COVID-19. These unique regions are not present in other human coronaviruses providing an opportunity to specifically detect COVID-19,” Professor Vivekanandan Perumal, lead member of the team told PTI.

“Primer sets, targeting unique regions in the spike protein of COVID-19, were designed and tested using real time polymerase chain reaction. The primers designed by the group specifically bind to regions conserved in over 200 fully sequenced COVID-19 genomes. The sensitivity of this in-house assay is comparable to that of commercially available kits,” he added.

The team at IIT claims that their test can be performed at a much cheaper cost and hence will be affordable for general public.

The research team includes PhD scholars Prashant Pradhan, Ashutosh Pandey and Praveen Tripathi, post-doctoral fellows Drs Parul Gupta and Akhilesh Mishra and professors Vivekanandan Perumal, Manoj B Menon, James Gomes, and Bishwajit Kundu.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 681 and the total number of coronavirus cases to 21,393 in the country on Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IIT Delhi, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Airtel Brings Rs. 401 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for a Year
Instacart Looking to Hire 250,000 More Delivery Workers, Reveals New Safety Measures
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

COVID-19 Test Developed by IIT Delhi Approved, Said to Reduce Cost of Testing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. WhatsApp to Start Serving Targeted Ads, Reports Say
  3. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  6. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  7. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  8. LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 in an Online Event, LG Confirms
  9. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  10. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
#Latest Stories
  1. US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break-in to Its Satellite in Orbit
  2. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent
  3. iQoo 3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990
  4. WhatsApp Plans to Show Ads, But Rollout Delayed Until Facebook’s Unification of Platform Completes: Report
  5. Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV With Pop-Up Camera, 55-inch 4K Display Launched
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
  7. Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Launch on May 6: Report
  8. Apple Says 'No Evidence' Hackers Exploited iPhone Mail Flaw
  9. Paatal Lok Release Date: Anushka Sharma-Produced Series Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  10. PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com