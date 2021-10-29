Technology News
loading

Researchers Attempt to Solve 'Muddle in the Middle' by Naming New Human Species

The need for naming this species arose as human evolution during this period – known as the Middle Pleistocene – is poorly understood.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 October 2021 14:37 IST
Researchers Attempt to Solve 'Muddle in the Middle' by Naming New Human Species

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Homo Bodoensis are believed to be the direct ancestor of modern humans

Highlights
  • This species lived during the Middle Pleistocene
  • The naming is expected to bring some clarity to this puzzling period
  • The work appeared in Evolutionary Anthropology Issues News and Reviews

For many, the evolution of humans is a discipline of great interest and curiosity – a way of ascertaining who we are and where we come from. Hence, finding and naming our ancestors is necessary. The practice of assigning names is of significance in science for several reasons, primarily because it helps researchers spread all over the world communicate. So, a team of researchers has assigned a new name for an ancient human ancestor. The new name is Homo Bodoensis; they lived in Africa around half a million years ago. This species was the direct ancestor of modern humans.

The need for naming this species arose as human evolution during this period — known as the Middle Pleistocene – is poorly understood, a problem that paleoanthropologists call “the muddle in the middle".

The naming is expected to bring some clarity to this puzzling period, which saw the rise of Homo Sapiens in Africa, our closest relatives, and the Neanderthals in Europe. Under the new system, Homo Bodoensis will describe the majority of Middle Pleistocene humans from Africa while many from Europe will be reclassified as Neanderthals.

“It is generally considered that Homo erectus is the first human ancestor to have a global distribution after moving out of Africa in the Early Pleistocene,” Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, the lead author of the study with Predrag Radovic, told Technology Networks.

“Towards the end of the Early Pleistocene, Homo develops a bigger brain. This brainy hominin gives rise to three different regional groups that we recognise as Neanderthals in Europe, their contemporaries in Asia, and the Middle Pleistocene ancestor of Homo Sapiens in Africa."

Their work has been published in Evolutionary Anthropology Issues News and Reviews. It focuses on the Middle Pleistocene, which is now referred to as the Chibanian Age. It's during this time our big brain developed. But researchers have struggled to study it because “there are bigger gaps in geographic coverage of the fossils” and it lacks proper terminology for human geographic variation, Roksandic said.

Previously, fossils obtained across Africa and Eurasia from this period were been assigned to either Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis. But DNA sequencing later suggested some of these ancestors were early Neanderthals.

After reassessing the fossils, Roksandic and her team decided to name the ancestor of Homo sapiens that lived in Africa during the Chibanian Age Homo Bodoensis. The researcher said if others take up this name it will impact how we talk about this period.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Homo bodoensis, human species
Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
Researchers Attempt to Solve 'Muddle in the Middle' by Naming New Human Species
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. About 71 Percent of Shiba Inu's Supply Is Controlled by 8 Crypto Whales
  3. Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
  4. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  5. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  8. Nikon Z9 Flagship Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Debuts in India: All Details
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Best Features of Windows 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Acquires VR Fitness App Supernatural
  2. GameStop COO Jenna Owens Exits After a Short 7-Month Stint
  3. Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store
  4. Facebook to Meta Calls for Big Tech’s Name Change From FAANG to MAANG
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update With Call Interface Fix, Latest Security Patch
  7. Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’
  8. Bitcoin Is 'Mathematical Purity', Can't Be Copied: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak
  9. Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company
  10. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Goes on First Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com