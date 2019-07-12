Technology News
loading

Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc

The presence of the black hole disc in such a low-luminosity active galaxy has astronomers surprised.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 18:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc

Photo Credit: Left: NASA, ESA, S. Bianchi, A. Laor, and M. Chiaberge; Right: NASA, ESA, and A. Feild and L. Hustak

Spiral galaxy NGC 3147 (left), supermassive black hole residing at the galaxy’s core (right)

Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered a disc very close to a starving black hole - something that should not be there - based on current astronomical theories.

The unexpected thin disc of material was found encircling a supermassive black hole at the heart of the spiral galaxy NGC 3147, located 130 million light-years away, according to a study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The presence of the black hole disc in such a low-luminosity active galaxy has astronomers surprised.

Black holes in certain types of galaxies such as NGC 3147 are considered to be starving as there is insufficient gravitationally captured material to feed them regularly.

It is therefore puzzling that there is a thin disc encircling a starving black hole that mimics the much larger discs found in extremely active galaxies, the study said.

The disc's material was measured by Hubble to be whirling around the black hole at more than 10 percent of the speed of light.

At such extreme velocities, the gas appears to brighten as it travels toward Earth on one side, and dims as it speeds away from our planet on the other. This effect is known as relativistic beaming.

Hubble's observations also show that the gas is embedded so deep in a gravitational well that light is struggling to escape, and therefore appears stretched to redder wavelengths. The black hole's mass is around 250 million times that of the Sun.

"This is an intriguing peek at a disc very close to a black hole, so close that the velocities and the intensity of the gravitational pull are affecting how we see the photons of light," explained the study's first author Stefano Bianchi of Roma Tre University in Italy.

Of particular interest, this disc of material circling the black hole offers researchers a unique opportunity to test Albert Einstein's theories of relativity.

"We've never seen the effects of both general and special relativity in visible light with this much clarity," said Marco Chiaberge of the European Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute and Johns Hopkins University, both in Baltimore, Maryland.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, Black Hole Disc
India Prepares to Land Rover on Moon in Global Space Race
Microsoft Launches AI for Cultural Heritage Programme
Honor Smartphones
Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  2. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  3. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Spotted on EEC, Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  6. Amazon's Prime Day Sale Begins Next Week: What You Should Know
  7. MIUI 10 Version Based on Android Q in the Works
  8. Stranger Things Season 4 to ‘Open Up Outside of Hawkins’, Say Creators
  9. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  10. Shoelace Is a New Social Network From Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold Spotted in the Wild Ahead of Any Relaunch Details: Report
  2. Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  3. Huawei Calls on US to Lift Export Restrictions
  4. Microsoft Launches AI for Cultural Heritage Programme
  5. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc
  6. Google to Roll Out New Design for News Tab in Search on Desktop
  7. Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked, $32 Million Worth of Virtual Money Lost
  8. Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Launch Teased; Specifications and Codenames Leaked
  9. YouTube Introduces Learning Playlists Without Algorithmic Recommendations
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.