Technology News
loading

Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA

NASA said the problem is a payload computer that stopped working last Sunday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 June 2021 14:39 IST
Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Space Telescope's payload computer stopped working last Sunday

Highlights
  • The payload computer controls and coordinates the science instruments
  • NASA's attempt to switch to a back-up memory module also failed
  • Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990

The Hubble Space Telescope, which has been peering into the universe for more than 30 years, has been down for the past few days, NASA said Friday.

The problem is a payload computer that stopped working last Sunday, the US space agency said.

It insisted the telescope itself and scientific instruments that accompany it are "in good health."

"The payload computer's purpose is to control and coordinate the science instruments and monitor them for health and safety purposes," NASA said.

An attempt to restart it on Monday failed.

NASA said initial evidence pointed to a degrading computer memory module as the source of the computer problem.

An attempt to switch to a back-up memory module also failed.

The technology for the payload computer dates back to the 1980s, and it was replaced during maintenance work in 2009.

Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope revolutionised the world of astronomy and changed our vision of the universe as it sent back images of the solar system, the Milky Way and distant galaxies.

A new and more powerful one, called the James Webb Space Telescope, is scheduled to be deployed late this year. It is designed to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, James Webb Space Telescope
Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India

Related Stories

Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  2. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched
  3. Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform
  4. Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing
  5. Mark Cuban Says ‘Got Hit’ as Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Zero
  6. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  7. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Its India Launch on June 22
  2. Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA
  3. Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India
  4. NASA Posts Image of Lagoon Nebula That Shows a Collection of Stars Forming in Our Galaxy
  5. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
  6. Google Developing New Measure of Skin Tones to Curb Bias in Products
  7. Plant-Based, Cellular Agriculture Products to Replace 50 Percent of Meat in 10 Years: Jim Mellon
  8. CBSE Developing IT System to Help Schools Tabulate Class 12 Board Exam Results
  9. Google's Online Advertisement Business Said to Face Its Biggest Regulatory Threat in EU by Year-End
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released for Download [Update: Early Access Now Available to All]
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com