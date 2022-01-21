Technology News
loading

Hubble Telescope Research Shows Black Holes Could Aid Star Formation

Usually lying at the centres of large galaxies like ours, black holes are known for preventing star formation, not aiding it.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 January 2022 13:49 IST
Hubble Telescope Research Shows Black Holes Could Aid Star Formation

Photo Credit: NASA

The dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10

Highlights
  • Black Holes are usually known for their all-absorbing capabilities
  • A star-forming black hole was spotted in Henize 2-10 galaxy
  • The Hubble telescope is a joint project of NASA and ESA

A recent research based on Hubble Space Telescope findings showed that black holes could go against their all-absorbing nature at times and may aid creation. The research showed a supermassive black hole at the centre of a dwarf galaxy, some 30 million light-years away, creating stars rather than swallowing it. The black hole is apparently contributing to the firestorm of new star formation taking place in the Henize 2-10 galaxy in the southern constellation Pyxis, NASA said.

Usually lying at the centres of large galaxies like ours, the Milky Way, black holes have conventionally been known for preventing star formation, not promoting it. But this one million solar mass black hole is triggering a huge number of star formation. NASA said the small Henize 2-10 galaxy was at heart of a debate among astronomers a decade ago. The question then, was whether dwarf galaxies could have black holes proportional to the behemoths found inside larger galaxies. This new discovery shows Henize 2-10 has only one-tenth the number of stars found in the Milky Way.

NASA said in a blog post that researchers have published their observations in a paper this week in the Nature journal. "From the beginning, I knew something unusual and special was happening in Henize 2-10. And, now, Hubble has provided a clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a neighbouring star-forming region located 230 light-years from the black hole," said Amy Reines, the principal investigator on the new Hubble research.

The Hubble telescope is a joint project of NASA and ESA. Having served for 30 long years, the Hubble is set to be replaced by the more powerful James Webb Space Telescope by summer this year.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, James Webb, Black Hole
Robinhood Crypto Wallet Being Tested, Top 1,000 Users on Waitlist to Get Beta Version
World's First Space-Based Film Studio SEE to Launch by 2024, to Co-Produce Upcoming Tom Cruise Caper

Related Stories

Hubble Telescope Research Shows Black Holes Could Aid Star Formation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  3. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  4. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  9. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
  2. Hubble Telescope Research Shows Black Holes Could Aid Star Formation
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Patched by Krafton to Optimise Spider-Man Web-Shooters
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Has Deployed All Hexagonal Mirror Segments, NASA Says
  5. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Import Chats From Android Devices
  6. Bitcoin, Ether See Red as Wider Crypto Market Falls Prey to Macro Economic Factors
  7. US Researchers Test Pig-to-Human Transplant in Donated Body
  8. Instagram Expands Remix Feature to All New Videos, TikTok Working on Paid Subscriptions
  9. GM to Deliver Electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq to Customers in 'Few Months'
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup’s Alleged Listing on Amazon Italy Tips Specifications and Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com