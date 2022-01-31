Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Hubble Space Telescope Shares Striking Image of 3 Galaxies Appearing to Interact With Each Other

Hubble Space Telescope Shares Striking Image of 3 Galaxies Appearing to Interact With Each Other

From the perspective of the solar system, the image resembles the Star Trek starship USS Enterprise.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 31 January 2022 14:12 IST
Hubble Space Telescope Shares Striking Image of 3 Galaxies Appearing to Interact With Each Other

NASA said it's not clear whether the galaxy on the lower left is even interacting with the other two

Highlights
  • Hubble is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA)
  • It has been in service for over three decades since its launch in 1990
  • It has captured billions of stunning images and shared many of them

NASA's Hubble telescope is known to capture spectacular glimpses of spatial objects as it is placed strategically and has an unrestricted view of the universe. It recently released an image of a group of three galaxies, collectively known as NGC 7764A. Placed in the constellation Phoenix, these galaxies are about 425 million light-years from the Earth. The image shows the galaxies interacting with one another, causing two galaxies on the upper right to appear like a starship known as the USS Enterprise from Star Trek, an American science fiction media franchise.

The long tails of stars and gas, extending from the galaxies on the upper right, appear as if they have been hit at great speed by the one at the lower left and thrown into disarray. But that is not to be. Galaxies interact over very long periods of time and they rarely collide. NASA said it is not clear whether the galaxy on the lower left is even interacting with the other two. Because they are so relatively close that they appear to be interacting.

The three galaxies featured in this image are referred to as NGC 7764A1, NGC 7764A2, and NGC 7764A3, individually. NASA stated in a blog post that the “rather haphazard” naming was probably because many astronomical catalogues were compiled well over 100 years ago. And thus, many astronomical objects have names that sound familiar to the name of other objects and likely causes confusion. The use of modern technology only recently made standardising scientific terminology much easier.

Hubble Space Telescope, a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), has been in service for over three decades since its launch in 1990. It has captured billions of stunning images and shared many of them over time. Recently, it shared an image of a galaxy from the constellation Vela, located about 115 million light-years away from Earth. ESA said Vela was originally part of a larger constellation, called Argo Navis after the fabled ship Argo from Greek mythology.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Star Trek, Hubble Space Telescope
NFT Wash Traders Exploiting LooksRare Marketplace, Churning Billions of Dollars in Profits: Reports
Lenovo Legion 135W USB PD Laptop Charger Announced Ahead of Upcoming Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

Hubble Space Telescope Shares Striking Image of 3 Galaxies Appearing to Interact With Each Other
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. WhatsApp’s Unlimited Google Drive Backup May End Soon
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Promo Video and Marketing Images Surface
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  9. Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All the Details
  10. MSI Mag Trident S Mini Gaming Console Officially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation State of Play Announced for February 2, Will Showcase Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Footage
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Fitbit Releases ‘2021 Year in Review’, Offers Insights into Step Count, Sleep, and More
  4. macOS Monterey 12.2 Causing Battery Drain Problem in Sleep Mode for Some Users
  5. YouTube Music Testing Personalised 'Recommended Radios' Tab: Report
  6. Oppo Find Series Tipped to Get Foldable Flip Phone, Launch, Price Details Surface
  7. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Gets $100 Million in Donated Crypto Back From India Crypto Relief Fund
  8. MSI Teases MAG Trident S Mini Gaming Console, Specifications to Include AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Processor
  9. Joe Rogan Responds to Allegations of Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation via Podcast on Spotify
  10. Facebook Owner Meta to Lift Veil off Its Metaverse Business Reality Labs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.