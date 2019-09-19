Technology News
loading

How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago

Scientists on Wednesday said dust spawned by a gigantic collision in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter 400 million years earlier triggered an ice age on Earth that ushered in a significant increase in marine biodiversity.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago

A giant asteroid collision between Mars and Jupiter that occurred 466 million years ago (illustration)

Highlights
  • A giant asteroid collision occurred 466 million years ago
  • It happened in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter
  • Dust spawned by the collision triggered an ice age on Earth

The cataclysmic asteroid impact off Mexico's coast that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not the only time an astronomical event shaped the history of life on Earth.

Scientists on Wednesday said dust spawned by a gigantic collision in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter 400 million years earlier triggered an ice age on Earth that ushered in a significant increase in marine biodiversity.

The event, occurring when life was concentrated in the seas and far before vertebrates first walked on land, set in motion evolutionary changes in invertebrates fundamental to marine ecosystems as they adapted to global cooling, they said.

The inner solar system was filled with enormous amounts of dust after an asteroid more than 90 miles (150 km) in diameter was struck by a smaller object perhaps 12 miles (20 km) wide, the researchers said. It was the solar system's largest-known breakup event in the past 2 billion years.

Solar radiation reaching Earth's surface was reduced for at least 2 million years by the dust in space and in the planet's atmosphere, said study co-author Philipp Heck, an associate curator at the Field Museum in Chicago.

Another cooling mechanism was that the iron-rich meteoritic dust fertilized large parts of the ocean surface leading to increased plankton productivity and drawdown of atmospheric carbon dioxide, added Birger Schmitz, a geology professor at Lund University in Sweden and lead author of the research published in the journal Science Advances.

"In the last few decades, researchers have begun to understand that evolution of life on Earth is dependent on astronomical events also," Schmitz said.

After noting the dinosaur-demise event caused by an asteroid perhaps 6 miles (10 km) wide, Schmitz added, "For the first time, scientists can now present another example of how an extraterrestrial event formed life on Earth."

The researchers found traces of dust in sedimentary rocks formed at the time containing special helium isotopes and rare minerals that revealed its extraterrestrial origin.

Invertebrate groups that experienced diversification included horseshoe crab-like trilobites, clams, clam-like brachiopods and a group called gastropods that included snails and slugs.

The cooling event unfolded gradually, enabling marine life during the Ordovician Period to adapt, unlike the sudden impact that erased the dinosaurs. Earth's climate changed from being tropical to semitropical worldwide to becoming divided into climate zones as it is today with frozen poles and tropical conditions at the equator.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Earth, Asteroid, Ice Age
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite to Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Specifications, More
iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
Honor Smartphones
How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  3. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  4. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  5. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  6. Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India as of July: TRAI
  7. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  9. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  10. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Taps Recycled Rare Earth Elements for iPhone Parts
  2. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  3. How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago
  4. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite to Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Specifications, More
  5. PS4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Said to Cut Prices by 20–40 Percent
  6. Facebook Contractors Resume Listening to 'Hey Portal'
  7. Amazon Says It’s Finally Bringing Cash Payments to the US
  8. Huawei Promises Smartest 5G Phone, but Who Will Be Brave Enough to Buy?
  9. Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
  10. Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.