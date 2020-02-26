Technology News
loading

'First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal' Accidentally Discovered by Scientists in Israel

Henneguya Salminicola is a parasite with less than ten cells and is believed to be the first animal that doesn't breathe oxygen.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 February 2020 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal' Accidentally Discovered by Scientists in Israel

Henneguya Salminicola is a myxozoan relative of jellyfish and corals

Highlights
  • First "non-oxygen breathing animal" is believed to be found
  • The animal is called Henneguya Salminicola
  • The discovery was made by researchers from Tel Aviv University

Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) have discovered what is believed to be the first "non-oxygen breathing animal". According to a press note that was released on Tuesday, the researchers said that aerobic respiration was thought to be ubiquitous in animals. But it is now confirmed that “this is not the case." The discovery was made by an accident, and it was found out by a team led by Dorothee Huchon, a zoologist at Tel Aviv University in Israel. 

According to Huchon, Henneguya Salminicola is a parasite with less than ten cells is found in salmon muscle. During a study, the research team found that when the parasite evolves, "the animal, which is a myxozoan relative of jellyfish and corals, gave up breathing and consuming oxygen to produce energy Huchon in the note further explained the importance of this discovery as it defies science's common assumptions about the animal world. "Our discovery shows that evolution can go in strange directions. Aerobic respiration is a major source of energy, and yet we found an animal that gave up this critical pathway," she said.

Normally, bacteria and protozoans can survive without oxygen as they get their energy from fermentation or use other molecules like mercury or iron. Until Huchon's discovery, it was assumed that all animals are breathing oxygen since they're multicellular and use the oxygen to form energy. The oxygen was further captured in the mitochondria which are the powerhouse of the cell and is used to form energy. In the case of Henneguya Salminicola, the researchers at TAU discovered that the mitochondria were absent.

"While assembling the Henneguya genome, Professor Huchon found that it [the animal] did not include a mitochondrial genome," the note read.

It is still unclear how Henneguya Salminicola generates energy but the researchers assume that the animal is drawing it from the surrounding fish cells, or it may have a different type of respiration such as oxygen-free breathing. In the concluding section of the note, the professor at TAU said the discovery bears an enormous significance for future evolutionary research.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Israel, Tel Aviv University, Henneguya Salminicola
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Will Be Out Soon, Minus Live Selection Feature
Virgin Galactic Reports High Interest in Its Space Flights

Related Stories

'First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal' Accidentally Discovered by Scientists in Israel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  7. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  8. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  9. Tesla Autopilot, Distracted Driver Caused Fatal Crash: NTSB
  10. iPhone XR Was the Highest Selling Smartphone Worldwide in 2019: Research
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  2. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  3. Musk's SpaceX Rocket Production Facility Approved by Port of Los Angeles
  4. Capcom, Square Enix Will Not Attend PAX East 2020, EA Backs Out of GDC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  5. Virgin Galactic Reports High Interest in Its Space Flights
  6. 'First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal' Accidentally Discovered by Scientists in Israel
  7. Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Will Be Out Soon, Minus Live Selection Feature
  8. iPhone XR Was the Highest Selling Smartphone Worldwide in 2019, Omdia Claims
  9. Tesla Autopilot, Distracted Driver Caused Fatal Crash: NTSB
  10. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.