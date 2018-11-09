NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Said to Hire Geisinger CEO to Lead Healthcare Initiatives

, 09 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Hire Geisinger CEO to Lead Healthcare Initiatives

Google has reportedly picked David Feinberg, CEO of US-based health services organisation Geisinger Health, to lead the company's healthcare efforts.

While Google has not officially confirmed the move, Geisinger, in a statement on Thursday, said that Feinberg was leaving Geisinger on January 3, 2019, to assume a leadership role at Google.

Feinberg's job at Google will involve figuring out how to organise the company's fragmented health initiatives, which overlap among many different business groups, CNBC reported.

Among the groups interested in healthcare are Google's core search team, its Cloud business, the Google Brain artificial intelligence team, the Nest home automation group and the Google Fit wearables team, the report added.

While Feinberg is likely to report to Google's Artificial Intelligence head Jeff Dean, he is also expected to work closely with the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Feinberg is leaving Geisinger after leading the company for nearly four years.

"It has been a great privilege to lead Geisinger during the past nearly four years. Together, we have improved patient and member experience, along with our quality of care, employee engagement and physician and nurse recruitment, and our legacy of innovation has blossomed," Feinberg said in a statement.

Geisinger announced the appointment of Jaewon Ryu as the company's interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Geisinger Health, Google, David Feinberg, Google Fit
Mass Effect: Andromeda Xbox One X Patch Released
Students Protesting Alleged Apple Worker Exploitation Detained in Beijing
Billion Capture Plus
Google Said to Hire Geisinger CEO to Lead Healthcare Initiatives
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Unveiled in the UK, the Flagship's First Global Launch
  2. OnePlus 6T Teardown Reveals a Camera in the In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Google Says Dark Mode Can Help Improve Battery Life on Android Devices
  4. WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download
  5. Fossil Sport Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched
  6. Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  9. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.