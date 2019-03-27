Technology News

Google Launches Global Council to Advise on AI and Tech Ethics

, 27 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Launches Global Council to Advise on AI and Tech Ethics

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it was launching a global advisory council to consider ethical issues around artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The council, which is slated to publish a report at the end of 2019, includes technology experts, digital ethicists, and people with public policy backgrounds, Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president for global affairs, said at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology conference.

The group is meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

"We want to have the most informed and thoughtful conversations we can," Walker said on stage at the MIT Technology Review event in San Francisco. "We want to sit down with the council and see what agenda they want to set."

Google already has its own internal AI principles, which, among other provisions, bars the California-based tech firm from using AI to develop weapons.

The eight-member Advanced Technology External Advisory Council includes Joanna Bryson, an associate professor in computing at the University of Bath; William J. Burns, a former US deputy secretary of state, and Dyan Gibbens, chief executive of Houston-based drone startup Trumbull, according to a Google blog post.

The council will meet four times, beginning in April, the blog post said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, AI
Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P30: What's the Difference
VIVO V15
Google Launches Global Council to Advise on AI and Tech Ethics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  2. Fortnite Update 8.20 Patch Notes and Release Date Announced
  3. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  4. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  5. WhatsApp's Anticipated Dark Mode Spotted in Android App
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Huawei Unveils FreeLace, FreeBuds Lite Wireless Earbuds Starting at EUR 99
  8. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
  9. Nvidia Says GeForce Experience Security Flaw Could Affect PC Gamers
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.