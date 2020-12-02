Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Google Sister Firm DeepMind's AI Cracks Protein Folding Problem, Heralds New Age of Bioengineering, Medicine

Google Sister Firm DeepMind's AI Cracks Protein-Folding Problem, Heralds New Age of Bioengineering, Medicine

Scientists have been puzzled for years over how to accurately predict what formation a protein might take by looking at its amino acid chain.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 December 2020 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Sister Firm DeepMind's AI Cracks Protein-Folding Problem, Heralds New Age of Bioengineering, Medicine

Photo Credit: DeepMind

Two examples of protein targets in the free modelling category

Highlights
  • The cells of all living beings contain thousands of proteins
  • A protein is begins as a strand of amino acids
  • It then crumples into a unique three-dimensional tangle

For decades scientists have been trying to figure out how to swiftly predict the twisting, tangled shape of proteins, and from there unravel a greater understanding of the machinery of life itself.      

This week an Artificial Intelligence programme created by Google sister firm DeepMind was shown to have virtually cracked the challenge, forecasting the way in which proteins contort into three dimensional structures in the results of a biannual competition that judges hailed as a game changer. 

"In some sense the problem is solved," said John Moult, a computational biologist at the University of Maryland who co-founded the Critical Assessment of Techniques for Protein Structure Prediction (CASP) competition in 1994, quoted by the journal Nature. 

Janet Thornton of the European Bioinformatics Institute said in a statement from the competition organisers on Monday that the work to solve the problem was a "triumph of human curiosity, endeavour and intelligence".  

"A better understanding of protein structures and the ability to predict them using a computer means a better understanding of life, evolution and, of course, human health and disease," said Thornton, who is not affiliated with CASP or DeepMind.

The cells of all living beings contain thousands of proteins, workhorses that catalyse most chemical reactions in the body. 

They are essential to life, from muscle function to carrying oxygen in the blood, and are also the key to diseases like cancer and even COVID-19.    

A protein begins as a strand of amino acids, which then crumples into a unique three-dimensional tangle. 

It is this shape that directly relates to its function. 

Scientists have puzzled for half a century over how to accurately and quickly predict which formation, out of an unfathomably large number of possibilities, a protein might take by looking at its amino acid chain, a process that may take years in the laboratory. 

The CASP contest involved around 100 teams who were given the amino acid sequences for dozens of proteins and tasked with estimating their final shapes, which were known to the organisers.      

DeepMind, whose programme AlphaGo stunned the world in 2016 by beating an elite human player in the complex strategy game "Go," was already at the top of the field in the last contest in 2018. 

This time its AlphaFold programme determined the shape of many of the proteins "to a level of accuracy comparable to that achieved with expensive and time-consuming lab experiments", according to the CASP organisers.

'This changes medicine' 

Andrei Lupas, an evolutionary biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology who was part of the assessment team, told Nature that AlphaFold had helped him determine the structure of a protein that his lab had been trying to pin down for a decade.   

"This will change medicine. It will change research. It will change bioengineering. It will change everything," he told Nature.

Derek Lowe, who writes about drug discovery and the pharma industry for Science Translational Medicine, described protein folding as like "watching piles of hinged lumber spontaneously restack themselves into functional boats, wagons and treehouses".

He said the AlphaFold results did not mean the programme would consistently come up with the right protein structure.

"But getting that level of structural accuracy on that many varied proteins is something that has just never been done before."

DeepMind said it was looking at how the programme might help increase knowledge of certain diseases, for example to identify whether a protein has malfunctioned.

"These insights could enable more precise work on drug development, complementing existing experimental methods to find promising treatments faster," it said in a statement.

The firm added that it was working to produce a peer-reviewed paper and was "exploring how best to provide broader access to the system".

 

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeepMind, AI, Google, AlphaGo
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, Patty Jenkins Reveals

Related Stories

Google Sister Firm DeepMind's AI Cracks Protein-Folding Problem, Heralds New Age of Bioengineering, Medicine
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  6. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  7. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iPhone 12 Camera Camera Lags Behind Android Flagships, Says DxOMark
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10; Alleged Design, Specifications and Pricing Leaked
  2. Apple Reveals App Store's Best Apps, Games of 2020, Announces Podcasts, Books of the Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With Android 11 Out of the Box, Alleged HTML5 Test Listing Suggests
  4. Microsoft Releases First ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ With 2 New Additions, Currently for Insiders
  5. Lionsgate Play Officially Launched, Promises ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’ in 2021
  6. Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy A31 Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Latvian Lab Developing Technology to Help Earth Dodge Asteroids
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Electric Cars Will Double Global Electricity Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com