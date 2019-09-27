Technology News
loading

Scientists Puzzled by Really Big Planet Orbiting Really Little Star

Stars generally are much bigger than even the largest planets that orbit them.

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 15:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Scientists Puzzled by Really Big Planet Orbiting Really Little Star

An artistic impression of the gas giant planet GJ 3512b orbiting its red dwarf host star

Scientists are expressing surprise after discovering a solar system 30 light-years away from Earth that defies current understanding about planet formation, with a large Jupiter-like planet orbiting a diminutive star known as a red dwarf.

Stars generally are much bigger than even the largest planets that orbit them. But in this case, the star and the planet are not much different in size, the researchers said on Thursday.

The star, called GJ 3512, is about 12 percent the size of our sun, while the planet that orbits it has a mass of at least about half of Jupiter, our solar system's largest planet.

"Yes, an absolute surprise," said astrophysicist Juan Carlos Morales of the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia at the Institute of Space Sciences in Spain, who led the research published in the journal Science.

"The discovery was surprising because theoretical formation models suggest that low-mass stars typically host small planets, similar to Earth or small Neptunes. In this case, we have found a gas giant planet similar to Jupiter around a very small star," Morales added.

The planet, which like Jupiter is composed mainly of gas, was discovered using a telescope at the Calar Alto Observatory in Spain. It travels around its star in a very elliptical orbit lasting 204 days.

Red dwarfs are small, with relatively low surface temperatures. GJ 3512 is not only much smaller than our sun, it is somewhat comparable in size to a very large planet, being only about 35 percent bigger than Jupiter.

"They emit less energy, so they are fainter than the sun, and their surface temperature is rather cool, below 3800 (degrees) Kelvin (6,380 degrees Fahrenheit/3,527 Celsius) approximately. This is why the have a reddish colour," Morales said.

There is evidence of a second planet currently orbiting the star, while a third planet might have been ejected from the star system in the past, explaining the elliptical orbit of the Jupiter-like planet, Morales said.

Planets are born from the same disk of interstellar gas and dust that produces the star around which they orbit. Under the leading model for planetary formation, called the "core accretion" model, an object initially forms from solid particles in the disk and the gravitational tug of this embryonic planet allows for an atmosphere to arise from the surrounding gas.

A competing model, called the gravitational instability model, may explain this unusual system.

"In this case, the protoplanetary disk around the young star may be slightly more massive than expected and cold," Morales said. "This makes the disk become unstable so some dense regions can appear. These clumps can grow until they collapse, forming a planet."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?
Xbox One Gets Support for Google Assistant Voice Commands, Microsoft Reveals
Honor Smartphones
Scientists Puzzled by Really Big Planet Orbiting Really Little Star
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Slashed for Amazon Sale
  3. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  4. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  5. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  6. OnePlus 7T Review
  7. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  8. Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?
  9. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  10. Lenovo Z6 Pro, Moto G7, Others to Get Discounts, Offers During Flipkart Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook to Invest in Technology Startups in India
  2. Airbnb Antarctic Sabbatical Announced, Where 5 Volunteers Will Be Chosen for Research Mission
  3. Google Marks Its 21st Birthday With a Doodle: All You Need to Know
  4. HP Chromebook x360 12b, HP Chromebook x360 14b USI-Compatible Laptops Launched
  5. Realme May Be Preparing Redmi K20 Pro Competitor With Snapdragon 855 SoC
  6. Xbox One Gets Support for Google Assistant Voice Commands, Microsoft Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxOMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded
  9. Scientists Puzzled by Really Big Planet Orbiting Really Little Star
  10. Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1 to Get Android 10 (Go Edition) Update, Starting Q1 2020: HMD Global
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.