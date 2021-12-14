Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open

Amnesty International and civil society groups are calling for countries to start negotiating an international treaty.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 18:34 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open

Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has 125 parties including the United States, China and Israel

Highlights
  • Negotiators at UN talks have for 8 years been discussing limits on LAWS
  • Austria called for a total ban on LAWS
  • Washington has pointed to the potential benefits of autonomous weapons

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for new rules covering the use of autonomous weapons as a key meeting on the issue opened in Geneva. Negotiators at the UN talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons, or LAWS, which are fully machine-controlled and rely on new technology such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition. But pressure has increased in part due to a UN panel report in March that said the first autonomous drone attack may have already occurred in Libya.

"I encourage the Review Conference to agree on an ambitious plan for the future to establish restrictions on the use of certain types of autonomous weapons," Guterres said at the start of the five-day talks. The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has 125 parties including the United States, China and Israel.

Some participating states such as Austria call for a total ban on LAWS while others including Washington have been more reticent and have pointed to potential benefits of such weapons which might be more precise than humans in hitting targets.

Amnesty International and civil society groups are calling for countries to start negotiating an international treaty and will present a petition to negotiators later on Monday.

"The pace of technology is really beginning to outpace the rate of diplomatic talks," said Clare Conboy of Stop Killer Robots. "(This) is a historic opportunity for states to take steps to safeguard humanity against autonomy in the use of force."

France's Disarmament Ambassador Yann Hwang, who is president of the talks, called for "key and vital decisions" to be taken this week. However, diplomats say the body, which requires consensus, is unlikely to reach an agreement launching an international treaty, with Russia among others expected to oppose such a step.

"There is not enough support to launch a treaty at this stage but we think some principles could be agreed for national implementation," said a diplomat involved in the talks.

If no agreement can be reached, countries might move talks to another forum either inside or outside the United Nations.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: United Nations (UN), Geneva, United Nations Antonio Guterres
Widely Used Software With Log4j Vulnerability Sends Cyber Defenders Scrambling

Related Stories

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  3. Elon Musk Hypes Up Dogecoin, Says Tesla to Accept DOGE Payments for ‘Merch’
  4. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  5. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  6. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review
  7. Pony.ai’s Driverless Testing Permit Halted by California After Accident
  8. Oppo Unveils Its First Commercial Smart Glass Wearable
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  10. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
#Latest Stories
  1. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open
  2. Widely Used Software With Log4j Vulnerability Sends Cyber Defenders Scrambling
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Dummy Models Surface Online; Tip Design Again
  4. Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public
  5. Elon Musk Dismisses Bitcoin, Announces Tesla Will Accept DOGE for ‘Merch’
  6. Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio Headphones with Open-Back Design, Detachable Cables Launched in India
  8. Pony.ai’s Driverless Testing Permit Halted by California Regulator After Accident
  9. Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India
  10. Germany's Trillion-Euro Savings Banks Mull Crypto Wallet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com