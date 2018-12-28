NDTV Gadgets360.com

Cabinet Approves 10,000 Crore Gaganyaan Project

, 28 December 2018
Cabinet Approves 10,000 Crore Gaganyaan Project

Highlights

  • A three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days
  • The project will cost Rs. 10,000 crores
  • Gaganyaan project was announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

The Union Cabinet Friday approved the Gaganyaan project under which a three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The project will cost Rs. 10,000 crores, he said at a press conference in New Delhi, The Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. He had said the mission will be undertaken by 2022. India has already inked agreements with Russia and France for assistance in the ambitious project.

Developing story...

Comments

Cabinet Approves 10,000 Crore Gaganyaan Project
