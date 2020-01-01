Technology News
loading

Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO

ISRO chief K Sivan said Vikram lander didn’t land properly due to velocity reduction failure.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO

Photo Credit: ISRO

The training of astronauts for Gaganyaan project will be done in Russia

Highlights
  • Training will commence from the third week of January in Russia
  • Four astronauts have been identified for the mission
  • ISRO working on Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan simultaneously

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday said the training of astronauts for the ambitious manned mission “Gaganyaan” will commence from the third week of January in Russia. Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, ISRO chief K Sivan said adding the training of astronauts will start from third week of this month in Russia. The work related to Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan was going on simultaneously, he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The ISRO chief also congratulated the Chennai based techie who recently located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 that hard-landed and maintained that it was the space agency's policy not to release picture of the crashed module.

"We know where it crashed and where it is located," Sivan said.

To a question on what went wrong with Vikram lander, he said it was due to velocity reduction failure.
"The velocity reduction failure was due to internal reasons," he said.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India's first attempt to land on lunar surface. The ISRO had planned the landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Gaganyaan
Oppo Opens Registrations for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version: All Details
Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter

Related Stories

Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Opens Registrations for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro ColorOS 7 Trial
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaked Live Images Show a Familiar Design
  5. For Anurag Kashyap, Netflix’s Ghost Stories Is His Horror Movie Pitch
  6. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  7. TCL to Unveil Next-Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020
  8. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  10. Scientists Discover Three New Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model in 2020 With In-Display Touch ID, Ditching Face ID Completely: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter
  3. Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO
  4. Oppo Opens Registrations for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version: All Details
  5. Samsung Patent Application Highlights a Phone With Expandable Display
  6. Tesla Must Face Lawsuit Claiming Racism at California Factory
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report
  8. Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off the Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
  9. Apple's New Patent Details Virtual Speakers That Can Simulate Sound From Anywhere in the Room
  10. Flipkart Ties Up With Government to Empower Artisans, SHGs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.