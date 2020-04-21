Technology News
loading

Exoplanet Discovered Years Ago Disappears in Latest Hubble Observations

Fomalhault b exoplanet has disappeared in Hubble images after being noticed for years.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 21 April 2020 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Exoplanet Discovered Years Ago Disappears in Latest Hubble Observations

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, and A. Gáspár and G. Rieke (University of Arizona)

Ring of debris encircling the star Fomalhaut (L), simulation of the fading Fomalhault b (R)

Highlights
  • Fomalhault b was observed for years through Hubble telescope
  • It continuously faded over the years
  • It had vanished in the 2014 Hubble images

An exoplanet that was last seen by astronomers orbiting its star, Fomalhault, 25 light years away, is nowhere to be seen. It has been suggested that the supposed planet could actually be a dust cloud that formed after the collision of two icy bodies. The disappeared object, called Fomalhault b, was first revealed in 2008, based on observations from 2004 and 2006. It remained visible for several years in Hubble telescope observations. However, to the disbelief of astronomers, the object disappeared in the images taken by the telescope in 2014.

During the initial studies, questions had started arising about this supposed planet. Fomalhault b was “unusually bright in visible light, but did not have any detectable infrared heat signature,” according to NASA. A planet is usually warm enough to shine in the infrared. The brightness may have been coming from the ring of dust that formed due to the smashing of two bodies.

"Our study, which analysed all available archival Hubble data on Fomalhaut revealed several characteristics that together paint a picture that the planet-sized object may never have existed in the first place," said András Gáspár of the University of Arizona, Tucson.


Ultimately, after analysis of Hubble images taken in 2014, it was found that Fomalhault b has ceased to be visible after fading continuously with time.

Experts believe that the shell of dust formed due to the smashing of two bodies is gradually expanding in the space. Because it is a ring of icy debris, colliding bodies would have been a mixture of ice and dust. The cloud can't be detected by the Hubble telescope anymore because the dust particles are around 1 micron (1/50th the diameter of a human hair) in size, below the detection limits of the telescope. The dust cloud is said to have expanded by now to a size larger than the orbit of Earth around the Sun.

Collisions like these are estimated to happen once every 2 lakh years around Fomalhault.

"These collisions are exceedingly rare and so this is a big deal that we actually get to see one," said András Gáspár of the University of Arizona, Tucson. "We believe that we were at the right place at the right time to have witnessed such an unlikely event with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope."

Astronomers will now observe the Fomalhaut system using NASA's upcoming James Webb Space Telescope. They will be looking for actual planets revolving around the Fomalhault star.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fomalhault b, NASA, Hubble Telescope
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
Interstellar Gatecrasher 2I/Borisov Is No Ordinary Comet
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Exoplanet Discovered Years Ago Disappears in Latest Hubble Observations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  3. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  4. Lara Dutta Stars in Disney+ Hotstar’s New Series Hundred, Out This Week
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  6. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  7. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  8. Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds From Its Cloud Kitchen Business: Report
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Neo with 5G Support, Snapdragon 765G SoC Spotted on Dutch Retail Website, Price Tipped
  2. Health Ministry Teams Up With Twitter to Respond to Queries Around COVID-19
  3. Tata-Backed MIT Startup Develops 15-Minute Test for COVID-19
  4. Redmi K30i With 5G Support, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in April
  5. Microsoft Adds Coronavirus Information Links to Windows 10 Search
  6. Hundred: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Series With Lara Dutta, April Release Date
  7. Interstellar Gatecrasher 2I/Borisov Is No Ordinary Comet
  8. Exoplanet Discovered Years Ago Disappears in Latest Hubble Observations
  9. Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
  10. Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com