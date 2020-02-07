Technology News
loading

First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings

The Moon will be completely full on Sunday, February 9 at 2:33am EST (1:03pm IST).

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings

Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Supermoon of February is traditionally known as Snow Moon and Storm Moon

Highlights
  • First supermoon of 2020 will be streamed live
  • It won’t be visible completely in India
  • The next supermoon will appear in March

The first supermoon of 2020 will appear in the sky this weekend. The supermoon that appears in the month of February is traditionally known by many names, including Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, Magha Purnima, Magha Puja, Mahamuni Pagoda Festival Moon, Chinese Lantern Festival Moon, and the Full Moon of Tu B'Shevat. You may need to set up your telescope in advance to experience the first supermoon of the year. In case you miss the chance to see the latest supermoon, you will have to wait for a month to see the next supermoon.

What is a supermoon and how is it different from a regular full moon?

A supermoon is the term used to describe a full moon that appears when the Moon's orbit is closest to Earth. When it appears in February, it is traditionally known by many names, including Snow Moon, Storm Moon, and the Magha Purnima.

It is believed that the daily periods of sunlight will continue to lengthen post the supermoon appearance this weekend. Just like this supermoon, the next full Moon will also be a supermoon. It will be visible on March 9. However, the next supermoon of February that is also known as Snow Moon is predicted to appear on February 27 in 2021.

When is the first supermoon of 2020 and will it be visible in India?

According to NASA, the Moon will appear full for nearly three days starting Friday evening to Monday morning, and it will be completely full on Sunday, February 9 at 2:33am EST. This will be the time when the supermoon will appear in the sky. The data provided by Norwegian site TimeandDate.com indicates that the Full Moon phase will occur at 1:03pm IST on Sunday. This means that the first supermoon of 2020 will only appear partially for stargazers in India sometime in the evening.

How to watch the first supermoon of 2020 live?

Although you won't be able to see the first supermoon of 2020 fully in India since it will appear during the day time, some online websites will provide its live stream. The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will be streaming the forthcoming supermoon live on their website. The live stream can be viewed on a mobile device or a computer. You can also use a telescope to watch the action live in the sky, given there are no clouds to limit your visibility. Moreover, you don't need any additional equipment or safety precautions while watching the supermoon with your naked eye.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: first supermoon 2020, supermoon 2020, Super Moon, Snow Super Moon, full moon 2020, full moon
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tipped to Employ Special Fibres Inside Hinge for Dust Protection
Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie
First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. WhatsApp Pay Is Reportedly Inching Closer to Official Launch in India
  3. Xiaomi Unveils 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones, Notebooks
  4. Guess What Salary Steve Wozniak Draws From Apple?
  5. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Apps With Millions of Downloads
  6. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  7. Poco X2 Review
  8. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  9. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  10. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Durability Test Lasts Four Hours, Hinge Sees Signs of Damage in 27,000 Folds
  3. Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie
  4. First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tipped to Employ Special Fibres Inside Hinge for Dust Protection
  6. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Malware-Filled Apps With 382 Million Cumulative Downloads
  7. WhatsApp Pay to Begin Phased Rollout in India, Receives NPCI Licence: Report
  8. Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages
  9. Elon Musk Taunts WhatsApp, Says the Platform Comes With Free Phone Hacking Risk
  10. Pinterest Says It Now Has 335 Million Monthly Active Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.