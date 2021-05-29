Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source

AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source

A team attempted to better understand disinformation drives and tried to create a mechanism to detect such campaigns

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 May 2021 17:35 IST
AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source

Photo Credit: MIT News

The AI system combines multiple analytics techniques to creates comprehensive view of spread

Highlights
  • Work on the AI project first began in 2014
  • Programme's objective was to identify misinformation spreaders
  • MIT team hopes the mechanism is used by government

A team at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory's Artificial Intelligence Software Architectures and Algorithms Group attempted to better understand disinformation campaigns and also aimed to create a mechanism to detect them. The objective of the Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO) programme was also to ensure the ones spreading this misinformation on social media platforms are identified. The team published a paper earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was honoured with an R&D 100 award as well.

The work on the project first began in 2014 and the team noticed increased and unusual activity in social media data from accounts that had the appearance of pushing pro-Russian narratives. Steve Smith, a staff member at the lab and a member of the team, told MIT News that they were "kind of scratching our heads."

And then just before the 2017 French Elections, the team launched the programme to check if similar techniques would be put to use. Thirty days leading up to the polls, the RIO team collected real-time social media data to analyse the spread of disinformation. They compiled a total of 28 million tweets from 1 million accounts on the micro-blogging site. Using the RIO mechanism, the team was able to detect disinformation accounts with 96 percent precision.

The system also combines multiple analytics techniques and creates a comprehensive view of where and how the disinformation is spreading.

Edward Kao, another member of the research team, said that earlier if people wanted to know who was more influential, they just looked at activity counts. "What we found is that in many cases this is not sufficient. It doesn't actually tell you the impact of the accounts on the social network," MIT News quoted Kao as saying. 

Kao developed a statistical approach, which is now used in RIO, to discover if a social media account is spreading disinformation as well as how much it causes the network as a whole to change and amplify the message.

Another research team member, Erika Mackin, applied a new machine learning approach that helps RIO to classify these accounts by looking into data related to behaviours. It focusses on factors such as the account's interactions with foreign media and the languages it uses. But here comes one of the most unique and effective uses of the RIO. It even detects and quantifies the impact of accounts operated by both bots and humans, unlike most of the other systems that detect bots only.

The team at the MIT lab hopes the RIO is used by the government, industry, social media as well as conventional media such as newspapers and TV. “Defending against disinformation is not only a matter of national security but also about protecting democracy,” Kao said.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disinformation, MIT, AI, Artificial Inteligence
Fabric of Our Galaxy: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Milky Way's Galactic Centre

Related Stories

AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  2. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  3. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  4. Vivo Y17 Testing Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  5. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  7. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications, Pricing Allegedly Leaked
  9. OnePlus Watch Review: Anticlimactic
  10. Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Le Noire, Divo Smartwatch Models With 90 Sports Modes Launched
  2. AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source
  3. Fabric of Our Galaxy: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online
  5. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  6. Amazon Adds 'Featured Articles' Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More
  7. Kellogg's Bowl Bot: US College Campuses Get Robots to Dispense Cereal Mixes Into Their Bowls
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11
  9. Microsoft President Brad Smith Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become a Reality by 2024
  10. UK Police Goes in for Drug Bust at Industrial Estate, Finds Illegal Cryptocurrency Operation Instead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com