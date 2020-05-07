Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO

Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO

ESO scientists claim that the black hole is closer to the planet’s solar system than any other found to date and forms part of a triple system called HR 6819 that can be seen with the naked eye.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 May 2020 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO

Photo Credit: ESO/L. Calçada

The black hole is a part of a triple system called HR 6819

Highlights
  • This new black hole is not very violent with the environment
  • ESO researchers tracked companion stars for months as research
  • Astronomers are trailing new LB-1 system with similar traits

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have discovered a new black hole lying just 1,000 light-years away from Earth. This black hole is the closest to the planet, and has two companion stars visible to the naked eye. Unlike most other black holes, this one does not interact violently with the environment - which is probably why it hadn't made its presence felt until now. This black hole's mass is over four times that of the Sun, and scientists suggest that this system could just be the tip of the iceberg, as many more similar black holes could be found in the future.

ESO scientists claim that the black hole is closer to the our Solar System than any other found to date and forms part of a triple star system called HR 6819 that can be seen with the naked eye. They used the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile to track the two companion stars in the system for months and finally found evidence for the invisible object. The astronomers observed that one of the two visible stars orbits an unseen object every 40 days, while the second star is at a large distance from this inner pair. This unseen silent object had mass that was four times than the Sun, and the researchers concluded that it had to be a black hole.

The black hole is located in the constellation of Telescopium, and the HR 6819 system is so close to Earth that it can be viewed without binoculars or telescope from the southern hemisphere on a dark, clear night. The researchers suggest that this particular black hole isn't violent towards its environment, unlike many others, and therefore has been able to go undetected for so long. So far, astronomers have been able to spot only a couple of dozen black holes in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Most of these discovered black holes strongly interact with their environment and make their presence known by releasing powerful X-rays in this interaction. This invisible and silent black hole found in the nearby HR 6819 system suggests that there may be many more in the Milky Way that have managed to go undetected.

“There must be hundreds of millions of black holes out there, but we know about only very few. Knowing what to look for should put us in a better position to find them,” ESO scientist Thomas Rivinius says in their report. Because of this discovery, the astronomers are already tailing a second system, called LB-1, as they think it could also be such a triple system like the HR 6819. LB-1 is a bit further away from Earth, but ‘still pretty close in astronomical terms'.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HR 6819, Invisible Black Hole, Black Hole, Silent Black Hole, Earth
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Now Set to Launch in India on May 11
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  4. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  5. Flipkart Reveals India’s Post Lockdown Shopping Lists
  6. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  7. Poco F2 Pro Price, Colour Options and Design Tipped: Report
  8. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  9. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  10. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Now Set to Launch in India on May 11
  3. Zooms Allows Admins to Disable PMIs to Curb Zoombombing, More Security Updates Coming Soon
  4. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Comes in Same Design and Colour Options as the Redmi K30 Pro: Report
  5. Black Mirror Creator ‘Not Working’ on Season 6 Because the World Is Living It
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Will Go on Sale Again Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Flipkart Reveals What India Is Shopping for as E-Commerce Resumes
  8. Mi 10 Sale in India Teased by Amazon Ahead of Official Launch; Mi Box Launch Confirmed Too
  9. Popular Google Doodle Games Series With Hip Hop Game That Urges You to Stay and Play at Home
  10. Android 11 Developer Preview 4 Released, Beta Updates Delayed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com