Technology News
loading

ESA Invites Suggestions to Name Its New Spacecraft, Winning Entry to Get a Prize

ESA's new spacecraft is tasked with keeping an eye on solar storms.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 May 2021 16:37 IST
ESA Invites Suggestions to Name Its New Spacecraft, Winning Entry to Get a Prize

Photo Credit: ESA

ESA spacecraft monitoring the Sun (illustration)

Highlights
  • ESA spacecraft is named Lagrange for the time being
  • Last date for entry is October 17
  • ESA says the new mission will make the world safer

European Space Agency (ESA) is set to launch a new spacecraft, but they haven't officially named the mission yet. And for that, they need your help. ESA has invited people to propose names for its new spacecraft, that for the time being is referred to as "Lagrange." The first-of-its-kind spacecraft is tasked with spotting potentially hazardous solar storms before they reach the Earth. ESA said that the new space weather mission will send back a steady stream of data to the agency's Space Weather Service Network.

ESA said that Lagrange will fly to a "unique position" in space, a gravitationally stable one between the Sun and the Earth, and keep an eye on solar storms. The new spacecraft will fly behind the Earth, and get a “side view” of the Sun. From there, it will spot dangerous solar activity.

The data shared by the mission will be used to timely warn national authorities, industries, and organisations who rely on or look after the modern technological systems, at risk from the Sun's outbursts, said the ESA.

ESA also says that the “Sun frequently "burps," ejecting billions of tonnes of hot plasma into space.” The space agency adds that it also emits gigantic flares, bursts of powerful electromagnetic radiation — x-rays, gamma rays and radio bursts — accompanied by streams of highly energetic particles.

The new space weather mission, ESA says, will make the world safer and also assist in protecting important civil infrastructure such as power grids and navigation and telecommunication satellites. However, the agency is still looking for "a proper name" for the mission.

So, the ESA has invited people from all walks of life to submit their "best and liveliest proposed mission names". While the dates for submissions are open, the names can be sent until October 17. The “selected entry will win a nifty prize,” says the agency.

Remember, there will only be a single winner and in case the agency receives the same name from more than one person, the first submission will be the winner.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ESA, European Space Agency, Solar Storms, Solar Flare, Lagrange
OnePlus Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 30 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Friends: The Reunion Coming to HBO Go in Asia, Binge in Australia on May 27

Related Stories

ESA Invites Suggestions to Name Its New Spacecraft, Winning Entry to Get a Prize
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
  2. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  3. HP Victus Gaming Laptop Range Unveiled to Rival Dell’s G-Series
  4. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  5. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. UFO Seen in Leaked Video Allegedly Captured by US Navy: Watch
  8. Twitter Starts Accepting New Verification Applications
  9. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  10. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BTS New Song 'Butter' Smashes YouTube Record Yet Again With 10 Million Views in Under 13 Minutes
  2. Tesla Cars Said to Be Barred From Some China Government Compounds Due to Security Concerns Over In-Car Cameras
  3. ESA Invites Suggestions to Name Its New Spacecraft, Winning Entry to Get a Prize
  4. Amazon Dodging Indian Law: US Officials Defend Company’s Business Practices
  5. Bitcoin in 2021: How the Cryptocurrency Fell From All-Time High to About 50 Percent in a Month
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Transfer Chat History Between Android and iPhone When Changing Phone Numbers
  7. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to Launch in China on May 24, Company Teases
  9. Airtel CEO Warns Customers Against Cyber Frauds Taking Place in India Amid Coronavirus Spread
  10. Friends: The Reunion Coming to HBO Go in Asia, Binge in Australia on May 27
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com