Technology News
loading

Astronaut Aboard ISS Uses Bungee Cords to Avoid Flying Away From Treadmill: Watch

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that since the tension was taken by the harness, it was really like running with a backpack of his own weight.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 October 2021 14:45 IST
Astronaut Aboard ISS Uses Bungee Cords to Avoid Flying Away From Treadmill: Watch

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet also appears to be running upside down in the video

Highlights
  • The astronaut said it was like running with a backpack of his own weight
  • He said the coaches speed up their protocols by to keep them "honest"
  • ESA keeps sharing breathtaking visuals of Earth as seen from space

The European Space Agency (ESA), an intergovernmental organisation of 22 member states, has shared on Instagram a small video clip of an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) running on a treadmill. Yes, you read that right. You must be wondering how an astronaut stayed stable in microgravity. Well, there's always a way.

In the clip, the astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, had bungee cords attached to him and they ensured he didn't fly away from the treadmill. What's also remarkable is that the astronaut appears to be running upside down. However, since Thomas is in space, it doesn't matter, for there is no gravity.  

“By changing the number of clips they can set how much force to push them down on,” the ESA said in the caption. 

While many people were excited about the sheer effort it must have taken on part of the astronaut to put all this together, several others left emoticons in the comments section to express what they felt. 

Instagram user "blockbyblock50" said that in microgravity, the astronaut had to be “creative.”

Another user, "almazomaroff", simply wrote: "Space Odyssey 2021."

"Why would he be running upside down?" wondered "trevorsimington".  Responding to the query, user "kacaaa_j_" said: "@trevorsimington there is no such thing as down or up in space man".

Speaking about the experience, Pesquet said that since the tension was taken by the harness, it was really like running with a backpack of his own weight. “You feel it on the hips and on the shoulders! That's why we usually run at a fraction of our earthly weight," Thomas was quoted as saying by ESA in the caption of the video. “But our coaches know how to keep us honest: they speed up our protocols by 30 percent... I'm kind of missing a natural environment to run in, though.”

ESA keeps sharing breathtaking visuals of cities and water bodies from the top, besides, of course, doing the all-important exploration of space. There are also occasions when these space agencies share the experiences of their astronauts in space, aboard their stations.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Space Agency, Astronaut, International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet
Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices
WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users

Related Stories

Astronaut Aboard ISS Uses Bungee Cords to Avoid Flying Away From Treadmill: Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer
  6. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  7. CBDC Will Deny People Basic Ownership of Their Money: Edward Snowden
  8. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner With a Prank
  9. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  10. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has Highest Number of Cryptocurrency Owners in the World at Over 10 Crore: Report
  2. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’
  3. Apple MacBook Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Said to Feature Mini-LED Display
  4. Adobe Releases Chrome Extension to Edit PDFs Directly on Browser
  5. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now
  7. These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now
  8. Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now
  9. Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity
  10. Salman Khan Announces NFT Collection With BollyCoin, a Marketplace Dedicated to Bollywood-Themed NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com