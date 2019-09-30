Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months

"This is basically the holy grail of space," Musk said.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Elon Musk

Highlights
  • Musk showed the prototype to crowd of space enthusiasts and reporters
  • SpaceX's rocket development site is in a village of Boca Chica, Texas
  • Rocket's first orbital flight could come in the next six months

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the latest iteration of his space company's newly assembled Starship, outlining a speedy development timeline for the centrepiece vehicle of SpaceX's quest to launch humans to the moon and Mars.

Musk showed a crowd of space enthusiasts and reporters at SpaceX's rocket development site late on Saturday in the remote village of Boca Chica, Texas, animations of Starship landing on the moon and Mars and predicted that the rocket's first orbital flight could come in the next six months, followed by missions to space with humans aboard the next year.

"This is basically the holy grail of space," Musk said, standing between a towering, newly assembled Starship rocket and Falcon 1 — the company's first vehicle whose debut orbital mission was celebrated by SpaceX 11 years ago.

"The critical breakthrough that's needed for us to become a space-faring civilization is to make space travel like air travel," said Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla.


Starship, a shiny steel rocketship designed to ferry dozens of humans to the moon and Mars, is the top half of Musk's colossal interplanetary rocket system that stands 387 feet tall (118 meters) as the latest addition to SpaceX's lineup of reusable launch vehicles. Musk named Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as Starship's first private passenger in 2018.

The Boca Chica village, a few miles north of the Mexican border, is ground zero for SpaceX's three-year experimental test program for Starship, whose rocket engine tests have rattled the nerves of residents living in a remote hamlet of roughly two dozen homes a mile away.

"I think the actual danger to the Boca Chica village is low but it's not tiny,” Musk said during a question and answer session. “So probably over time it'd be better to buy out the villages, and we've made an offer to that effect.”

Some residents have rejected SpaceX's non-negotiable offer to buyout their homes for three times the market value.

A three-legged prototype of the rocket named Starhopper has test launched in the village twice since July, most recently flying as high as 500 feet (152 meters) and landing on an adjacent slab of concrete to trial Musk's next generation rocket engine dubbed Raptor.

Musk's mission to the moon aligns with NASA's goal of sending humans there by 2024 under its Artemis program, an accelerated deep-space initiative spurred by the Trump administration in March that aims to work with a handful of US space companies in building a long-term presence on the lunar surface before eventually colonizing Mars.

The space agency has tapped SpaceX to figure out how to land vehicles on the lunar surface and help develop a system for refueling rockets — like Starship — in space, an “important technology to aid sustained exploration efforts on the Moon and Mars,” NASA said in a release on Friday.

NASA has awarded SpaceX and Boeing a total of $6.8 billion (roughly Rs. 48,000 crores) to build competing rocket and capsule systems to launch astronauts into orbit from American soil for the first time since 2011. Development of both astronaut capsules have been beset by delays and testing mishaps.

“I am looking forward to the SpaceX announcement tomorrow. In the meantime, Commercial Crew is years behind schedule,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a Friday night statement. “NASA expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American taxpayer. It's time to deliver.”

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starship, Elon Musk, Tesla
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: Today's Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics
Honor Smartphones
Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  3. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  4. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  5. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Spider-Man to Keep Swinging in Marvel Cinematic Universe
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Kicks Off: Best Offers on Day 1
  8. The Best TV Shows on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  2. Redmi 8A to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 4, Apple Site Shows
  4. Realme XT Now on Open Sale via Flipkart, Realme.com Until October 4: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Now on Sale via Amazon, Samsung Online Store: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, More
  8. LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Diwali With Mi Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, and More
  10. iOS Exploit Could Leave Millions of iPhones Vulnerable to Permanent Jailbreaking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.