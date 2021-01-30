Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-storey-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 January 2021 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

SpaceX's Starship rocket is said to have violated the terms of Federal Aviation Administration

Highlights
  • SpaceX's Starship rocket was developed to carry humans
  • An investigation was opened on its explosive landing
  • FAA said it would evaluate additional information provided by SpaceX

SpaceX's first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to land after an otherwise successful test launch, violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license, the Verge reported on Friday, citing sources.

An investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX's refusal to stick to the terms of what the US FAA authorised, the Verge said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-storey-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first time.

But the company left unclear whether the rocket had flown that high.

The US FAA said it would evaluate additional information provided by SpaceX as part of its application to modify its launch license.

"We will approve the modification only after we are satisfied that SpaceX has taken the necessary steps to comply with regulatory requirements," it said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX Starship, Starship, SpaceX, Federal Aviation Administration, FAA
Your Data for Cash: Indian Lending Apps Force Tough Choice

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spotify Looks to Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State
  2. Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Help Boost Developer CD Projekt
  3. Airtel Claims to Be Ready for 5G Rollout, Demonstrates Live Experience
  4. Xiaomi Unveils New Wireless Charging Tech That Works Over the Air
  5. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  6. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  10. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
  2. Apple TV+ Plans Miniseries on WeWork Rise and Fall With Jared Leto as Co-Founder Adam Neumann
  3. Facebook to Develop ‘Topic Exclusion Controls’ for Advertisers to Tackle Harmful Content
  4. US Lobby Group Urges India Not to Tighten Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce
  5. Xiaomi Files Legal Complaint Against US Defence, Treasury Ban
  6. Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage
  7. Personal Data of ‘Thousands’ Stolen from Dutch Coronavirus Track-and-Trace Programme in Two Separate Leaks
  8. Tenet Now Available on Apple TV and Google Play in India
  9. Spotify May Soon Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State, Surroundings, Patent Tips
  10. The Sandman Netflix Adaptation Ropes in Game of Thrones Stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com