Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings

The Starlink satellite Internet service pre-booking costs $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2021 10:47 IST
Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings

The US FCC last month approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit

Highlights
  • SpaceX has not set a date for Starlink's service launch
  • Building and sending rockets to outer space is capital-intensive business
  • Musk and Bezos have sparred publicly over the competing satellite plans

SpaceX has received more than 500,000 preorders for its Starlink satellite Internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting the demand, founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas," Musk tweeted, responding to a post from a CNBC reporter that said the $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) deposits SpaceX took for the service were fully refundable and did not guarantee service.

"More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range," Musk said.

SpaceX has not set a date for Starlink's service launch, but commercial service would not likely be offered in 2020 as it had previously planned.

The company plans to eventually deploy 12,000 satellites in total and has said the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,840 crores).

Building and sending rockets to outer space is a capital-intensive business, but two of the world's richest men, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk, who is also the chief of automaker Tesla, have invested billions of dollars over the years to make inroads in this market.

Musk and Bezos have sparred publicly over the competing satellite plans.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last month approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned but included a number of conditions to ensure the plan's safety.

SpaceX agreed to accept that their satellites may encounter interference from satellites deployed under Amazon's Kuiper Systems satellite project.


© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk, Tesla
Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  5. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
  8. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  9. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  10. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic
  2. Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings
  3. Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Facebook Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Tool for India
  6. 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump' is Former US President’s New 'Communications Platform'
  7. Researchers Find Way to Boost Life of Batteries Used in Smartphones
  8. Global TWS Earbuds Market to Grow 33 Percent YoY in 2021, Apple to Remain Leader: Counterpoint
  9. Realme X7 Max Retail Box Leak Tips MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold Update Brings Camera Improvements, Latest Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com