Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART

Musk’s reaction came on a tweet by a NASA handle on the launch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 November 2021 12:10 IST
Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART

Elon Musk wished NASA luck on its DART mission

Highlights
  • NASA launched DART as a planetary defence test
  • DART will try to nudge a non-threatening asteroid off its course
  • “Avenge the dinosaurs,” Musk tweeted

Elon Musk has wished luck to NASA's planetary defence mission DART in his typical cryptic style. The mission, launched on Wednesday, is set to give a non-threatening asteroid a small nudge to see whether it can change its direction. But the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, known to find fun in most serious situations, said he wanted the mission to avenge the devastation an asteroid caused on Earth that led to the extinction of dinosaurs which roamed this planet some 650 million years ago.

“Avenge the dinosaurs,” Musk tweeted, referring to the extinction event which took place millions of years ago when an asteroid crashed into Earth eliminating the dinosaur species. Musk's reaction came on a tweet by a NASA handle on the launch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

“Asteroids have been hitting the Earth for billions of years. Now, we begin to make it stop. NASA's planetary defense test mission – the DART mission – has lifted off and is now on a journey to impact an asteroid in the fall of 2022,” NASA Asteroid Watch had tweeted.

Twitter users reacted to Musk's tweet with their own funny takes. “Yes. I won't tolerate another dinosaur extinction,” replied one user.

The DART mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a base in California. Its mission is to hit an asteroid to test the technology for defending Earth against any potential incoming asteroid or comet hazards. The asteroid, a moonlet named Dimorphos, is approximately 530 feet in diameter and currently not a threat to Earth. But it belongs to a class of bodies known as Near-Earth Objects. The mission's objective is to only slightly change the asteroid's motion in a way that can be accurately measured using ground-based telescopes.

The spacecraft will hit the moonlet between September 26 and October 1 next year.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Elon Musk, DART, Asteroid, Twitter
Amazon Drug Peddling Case: 10 Dealers Registered at Same Address in Bhind From Where Marijuana Was Smuggled
Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch

Related Stories

Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  3. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  4. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  6. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  7. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  2. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
  3. Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch
  4. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  5. Amazon Drug Peddling Case: 10 Dealers Registered at Same Address in Bhind From Where Marijuana Was Smuggled
  6. Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
  7. Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe
  8. Bitcoin Tumbles Over 9 Percent, Smaller Tokens Take a Hit as Coronavirus Variant Shakes Markets
  9. WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India
  10. Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com