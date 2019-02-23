Technology News

Elon Musk Gets a 'Non' From France on Space-Tech Talks With EU

, 23 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Gets a 'Non' From France on Space-Tech Talks With EU

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

Elon Musk's push to include space technology in US trade talks with the European Union is running into French resistance.

The "non" by Paris is the latest obstacle to emerge before negotiations begin, adding to a list of industries that France considers off-limits, such as agriculture. On the US side, President Donald Trump is threatening tariffs on imported cars and auto parts if talks fail.

Musk's Space Exploration Technologies asked the office of the US Trade Representative in December to use the planned talks to expand market access and ensure that European competitor ArianeGroup doesn't get preferential treatment in Europe. That's a non-starter, French space agency head Jean-Yves Le Gall said after French newspaper Les Echos reported on SpaceX's request.

"We don't believe the space industry should be part of trade talks," Le Gall said in an interview on Friday. "We believe this is a sovereignty and security industry."

Responding to the SpaceX letter's call to address imbalances, Le Gall said US subsidies of the space industry are "far ahead" of Europe's.

Linked by more than $1.1 trillion in annual trade, the two sides are seeking to lay down markers. US priorities include agriculture, subsidies and telecommunications. The EU laid out its goals in January.

Ariane, whose launchpad is located in French Guiana, is an icon of French technology and research. ArianeGroup's biggest shareholders are Airbus and Safran.

SpaceX upended the space-launch business with reusable rocket technology that cuts costs. That puts competitive pressure on ArianeGroup, which slashed the price of its next-generation launcher, known as Ariane 6.

SpaceX, based at Hawthorne outside Los Angeles, set a company record last year with 21 launches for customers including commercial satellite operators and the US military. ArianeGroup completed 11 launches last year through its Arianespace subsidiary.

France's public accounts auditor, which monitors the efficiency of government spending, criticised the Ariane program in January, suggesting it has little hope of keeping up with competitors such as SpaceX.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Elon Musk
Facebook's Internal Conversations, Memos Leaked Online: Report
Pricee
Elon Musk Gets a 'Non' From France on Space-Tech Talks With EU
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Oppo 10x Hybrid Zoom Launch Set for Today: Watch Live Stream
  5. Vivo V15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Leaked
  6. Jio TV Update Brings Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream India Matches
  7. Oppo Unveils 10x Lossless Zoom Smartphone Camera Tech at MWC 2019
  8. Oppo Announces Its First 5G Smartphone at MWC, Powered by Snapdragon 855
  9. Honor Band 4 Running Edition to Go on Sale on February 25 via Amazon
  10. Jio Group Talk Conference Calling App Launched for Android Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.