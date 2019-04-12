Technology News

Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos 'Copycat' on Twitter

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos 'Copycat' on Twitter

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk took to Twitter to call Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a "copycat" after Bezos announced plans to launch a new satellite-based broadband service.

"In response to an article from the MIT Technology Review that announced Amazon's plans to launch more than 3,000 Internet-providing satellites, Musk called Bezos a 'copycat', with the 'cat' portion of the word replaced with a cat emoji," the CNBC reported late on Wednesday.

The Amazon CEO has also hired a SpaceX executive, Rajeev Badyal, to run the Amazon's satellite project after he was fired by Musk.

Bezos wants to launch over 3,200 satellites into space in order to provide high-speed Internet service to underserved communities.

'Project Kuiper' will consist of 784 satellites at an altitude of 367 miles from the earth, 1,296 satellites at 379 miles and 1,156 satellites at 391 miles - facilitating Internet availability to over 95 percent of the earth's total population.

Moving forward with the initiative, the project has already been filed with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the international organisation in charge of coordinating satellite orbits. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, SpaceX, Amazon, Blue Origin
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook, Twitter, Others Remove Over 500 Posts After EC Flags Them
HTC Mid-Range Smartphone With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos 'Copycat' on Twitter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  2. Huawei Will be World’s Largest Smartphone Company by 2020 End: Richard Yu
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 Price Revealed, India Listing Tips Launch Is Imminent
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  6. Huawei MateBook E 2019 With 4G LTE Support, Snapdragon 850 Launched
  7. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
  8. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  9. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.