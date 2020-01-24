Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump

"He's one of our great geniuses and we have to protect our genius," Trump said in the interview.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump

Trump praised Musk during an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has earned praise from US President Donald Trump
  • "He's one of our great geniuses," said Trump
  • Tesla shares were last up 1.4 percent at $555

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has earned praise from US President Donald Trump who has called the SpaceX and Tesla CEO one of the world's "great geniuses".

In an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump likened Musk to Thomas Edison.

"He's one of our great geniuses and we have to protect our genius," Trump said in the interview with the "Squawk Box" co-host.

"You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison and we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb and the wheel and all of these things. And he's one of our very smart people and we want to cherish those people," Trump was quoted as saying.

CNBC posted the video online on Wednesday.

The comments came as Tesla hit the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,10,000 crores) in stock market valuation for the first time.

Tesla shares were last up 1.4 percent at $555 after trading was closed on Tuesday, reported CNBC.

The milestone came less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed $420 - a price Musk tweeted last year which put him in much trouble.

After NASA and SpaceX successfully completed a launch escape demonstration on Sunday of the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, Musk said that his aerospace company aims to send NASA astronauts to space between April and June this year.

This was the final major flight test of the spacecraft before it begins carrying astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) under NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, the US space agency said in a statement on Sunday.

With this test now complete, the next big flight of the Crew Dragon will have people on board: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, SpaceX, Tesla
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Poco X2 Expected to Launch in February, Poco F2 Confirmed
  3. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Get Wi-Fi Calling This Month, Other Realme Phones by End of Q1
  5. OnePlus Shows Off Black Prototype of Its Concept One Smartphone
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  8. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  9. WhatsApp Animated Stickers, Disappearing Messages Tweaks Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan to Offer 71 Days of Increased Validity in Republic Day Offer
  4. Vivo Trademarks Super FlashCharge Technology, Tipped to Offer 55W Output on Upcoming iQoo 5G Flagship Phone
  5. OnePlus Concept One Black Colour Prototype Showcased
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Said to Feature Ultra-Thin Glass Display, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Poco to Launch New Phone in India Next Month, Poco F2 Separately Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s Tipped to Sport Macro Camera, Colour Options Leaked
  9. Broadcom Signs Deal to Supply Wireless Components to Apple
  10. Redmi Go Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 4,299
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.