Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Second Biography

Elon Musk first biography was written by Ashlee Vance titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.”

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2021 14:48 IST
Elon Musk’s first biography was a 2015 bestseller

  • The biography will offer insight into Tesla and SpaceX
  • HBO is said to be working on a six-episode series as well
  • Walter Isaacson is known for his stellar Steve Jobs’ biography

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX apart from being a vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies, has confirmed that his biography is being penned by Walter Isaacson. The author is known for his popular biography of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, and is a professor at Tulane University. This will be the second biography of Musk, with the first one written by Ashlee Vance. The first one was titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” and it was named among the best books of 2015 by several US publications, including Fast Company, NPR, and The Wall Street Journal.

Musk took to Twitter to announce that his second biography is being written by Walter Isaacson. His tweet reads, “If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings-on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography.” He does not specify as to how far along has this biography been written and when it might hit the shelves. The biography will offer insight into his two companies – Tesla and SpaceX – and detail Musk's personal life as well.

In a recent Yahoo Finance interview, Isaacson compared the Tesla chief to the Apple chief. "In some ways, he's the Steve Jobs of our time, he's crazy enough to think he can change the world and thus he might be one of the ones who do change the world," he said.

In October last year, HBO was reported to be developing a six-episode limited series based on Ashlee Vance's 2015 best-selling Musk biography. The series will tell the story of a team of SpaceX engineers who were picked by Musk to build and launch a rocket into orbit (Falcon 1), and subsequently delivered the first-ever reusable rocket (Falcon 9) that could land vertically. SpaceX is the first private company to send a rocket into orbit, and the first ever to make a reusable rocket. The billionaire executive is not directly involved in the project, the report says. Executive producers on the HBO SpaceX series are said to include Channing Tatum and Doug Jung.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, Walter Isaacson
Tasneem Akolawala
