Technology News
loading

Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water

New findings contradict the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 August 2020 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water

A team of French scientists suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed

Highlights
  • Early models of Solar System explain barren conditions on Mercury & Mars
  • It failed to explain Earth with its vast oceans & well-hydrated geology
  • New origin theory suggests that Earth was wet since its formation

Water covers 70 percent of the Earth's surface and is crucial to life as we know it, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate.

The puzzle was a step closer to being solved Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed.

Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, told AFP the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids.

According to early models for how the Solar System came to be, the large disks of gas and dust that swirled around the Sun and eventually formed the inner planets were too hot to sustain ice.

This would explain the barren conditions on Mercury, Venus, and Mars, but not our blue planet, with its vast oceans, humid atmosphere and well-hydrated geology.

Scientists therefore theorized that the water came along after, and the prime suspects were meteorites known as carbonaceous chondrites that are rich in hydrous minerals.

But the problem was that their chemical composition doesn't closely match our planet's rocks.

The carbonaceous chondrites also formed in the outer Solar System, making it less likely they could have pelted the early Earth.

Planetary Building Blocks

Another group of meteorites, called enstatite chondrites, are a much closer chemical match, containing similar isotopes (types) of oxygen, titanium and calcium.

This indicates they were Earth's and the other inner planets' building blocks.

However, because these rocks formed close to the Sun, they had been assumed to be too dry to account for Earth's rich reservoirs of water.

To test whether this was really true, Piani and her colleagues at Centre de Recherches Petrographiques et Geochimiques (CRPG, CNRS/Universite de Lorraine) used a technique called mass spectrometry to measure the hydrogen content in 13 enstatite chondrites.

The rocks are now quite rare, making up only about two percent of known meteorites in collections, and it is hard to find them in pristine, uncontaminated condition.

The team found that the rocks contained enough hydrogen in them to provide Earth with at least three times the water mass of its oceans, and possibly much more.

They also measured two isotopes of hydrogen, because the relative proportion of these is very different from one celestial object to another.

"We found the hydrogen isotopic composition of enstatite chondrites to be similar to the one of the water stored in the terrestrial mantle," said Piani, comparing it to a DNA match.

The isotopic composition of the oceans was found to be consistent with a mixture containing 95 percent of water from the enstatite chondrites , more proof these were responsible for the bulk of Earth's water.

The authors further found that the nitrogen isotopes from the enstatite chondrites are similar to Earth's, and proposed these rocks could also be the source of the most abundant component of our atmosphere.

Piani added that research doesn't exclude later addition of water by other sources like comets, but indicates that enstatite chondrites contributed significantly to Earth's water budget at the time it formed.

The work "brings a crucial and elegant element to this puzzle" wrote Anne Peslier, a planetary scientist for NASA, in an accompanying editorial.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Earth, space rock, Solar system
Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
YouTube Starts Testing Native Picture-in-Picture for iOS App Users: Report

Related Stories

Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  5. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  8. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  9. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  2. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
  3. Jakob van Zyl, Key NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Dies at 63
  4. Poco X3 Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased in Four Options, Guess Which Is Real?
  5. Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max
  7. YouTube Starts Testing Native Picture-in-Picture for iOS App Users: Report
  8. Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water
  9. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com