Technology News
loading

Earth-Sized Free Floating Rogue Planet Discovered in Milky Way

Rogue planets are planets that do not orbit any star directly.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 October 2020 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Earth-Sized Free Floating Rogue Planet Discovered in Milky Way

Photo Credit: Jan Skowron / Astronomical Observatory, University of Warsaw

The rogue planet may be sized between Earth and Mars

Highlights
  • Rogue planets help in understanding planet formations
  • Scientists call it the smallest rogue planet discovered
  • This planet was discovered in the middle of Milky Way

A new rogue Earth-sized plant has been discovered by scientists at University of Warsaw. This is said to be the smallest free-floating planet found up until now, and it is sized somewhere between Earth and Mars. Rogue planets are essentially not bound by any star and float freely in space. They are adrift in space after being ejected from their parent planet. Scientists claims this new rogue planet may be found to be somewhere in the middle of Milky Way.

University of Warsaw scientists may have detected a terrestrial-mass rogue planet. They used a technique called microlensing for discovering this planet, and this technique allows them to find planets that they otherwise wouldn't be able to. They call this event ‘the most extreme short-timescale microlens discovered to date.'

One of the scientists involved in this project, Przemek Mroz took to Twitter to explain what rogue planets are, and exactly what is microlensing. “Rogue planets don't orbit stars, they are gravitationally unattached to any host star. They don't emit any visible radiation, so they cannot be detected using traditional astrophysical techniques,” he explains. “However, if such a planet happens to pass in front of a distant background star (known as a source), its gravity may deflect and magnify light from the source. Observer on Earth will see a temporary brightening of the source, which we call a gravitational microlensing event.”

Mroz says that this rogue planet may be sized somewhere between Mars and Earth, with the former possibility favoured by the Gaia proper motion measurement of the source. He also says that they didn't detect any star near the lens, but the possibility of it orbiting a star cannot be ruled out. Scientific American reports that the scientists still need to do more research to confirm the ‘rogue' status of the planet. Once confirmed, it would be the smallest free-floating planet ever discovered. These rogue planets help researchers in understanding how planets are formed.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EArth, Rogue Planet, Unversity of Warsaw
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Steam Halloween Sale Underway, Discounts on Control, Doom Eternal, Death Stranding, and More
Samsung Regains Top Spot in Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Huawei Drops to Second and Xiaomi is Third: Analyst Reports

Related Stories

Earth-Sized Free Floating Rogue Planet Discovered in Milky Way
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Responsible for Spreading Hate, Fake News: Plea in Supreme Court
  2. Facebook to Face Legal Action in UK Over 'Illegal' Data Use, Campaign Group Says
  3. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  4. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  5. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  6. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  7. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  8. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  9. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  10. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com