Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS

Maezawa’s time-lapse video has garnered over 4 lakh views.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 December 2021 11:50 IST
Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yusaku Maezawa

Yusaku Maezawa shared the time-lapse video on Twitter

Highlights
  • Yusaku Maezawa is currently stationed aboard the ISS
  • It isn't known how much he paid for the ISS trip
  • Maezawa is Japan's 30th richest person

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) this week. The 46-year-old is the first self-paying tourist to visit the ISS since 2009, and it appears his vacation is worth the money spent. The views he captured from the ISS could make anyone envious. Maezawa captured the Earth in a time-lapse video from the ISS and shared it on Twitter. He wrote, “This is exactly an entire orbit around Earth. Breathtaking.” The video shows the space station's solar panels adjusting to the Sun's rays as the Earth rotates on its axis, showing blue oceans and white clouds.

While Maezawa is enjoying the space trip, back home some people are criticising him for paying an exuberant price, which he could have used for better causes. The cost of his space trip is undisclosed.

Maezawa's time-lapse video, meanwhile, has got more than 4 lakh views.

Maezawa has taken along with him a production assistant to the ISS to document the whole space journey. And he is sharing videos on his YouTube channel and on social media, showing what life is like aboard the space station. Maezawa previously shared a video of how astronauts attend nature's call in space. Living on the ISS requires intensive training as the space station moves at such a brisk pace in orbit that those aboard experience 16 sunrises and sunsets each day.

Maezawa blasted off to space in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on December 8 from Kazakhstan and reached the ISS later that day. The billionaire's space trip has been organised by Virginia-based Space Adventures, the company which sent seven other tourists to ISS from 2001 to 2009.

Yusaku Maezawa is a Japanese business magnate and founder of Zozotown, Japan's largest online fashion mall.Maezawa derives his fortune from retail fashion. According to a 2021 Forbes list, Maezawa is Japan's 30th richest person. He has also booked a ticket on Elon Musk's Starship for a flyby around the Moon.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yusaku Maezawa, ISS, Space Tourism, NASA, SpaceX, International Space Station
Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Related Stories

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Grindr Faces NOK 65-Million Fine in Norway Over Privacy Breach
  2. Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022
  4. Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green
  5. Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design
  6. Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion
  7. India Approves Rs. 1,300-Crore Plan to Promote RuPay Debit Cards, Rivalling Visa, Mastercard
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  10. Intel to Invest $7 Billion in New Chip-Packaging Factory in Malaysia, Creating 9,000 Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com