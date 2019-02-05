NDTV Gadgets360.com

Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study

, 05 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study

Owing to climate change surface of the oceans will change colour by end of 21st century leading our blue planet to look visibly altered, finds a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The findings showed that climate change has been significantly affecting phytoplankton - the tiny sea creatures - in the world's oceans, which will lead to the change in colour - intensifying its blue and green regions. 

"There will be a noticeable difference in the colour of 50 percent of the ocean by the end of the 21st century," said lead author Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a principal research scientist at MIT. 

"It could be potentially quite serious. Different types of phytoplankton absorb light differently, and if climate change shifts one community of phytoplankton to another, that will also change the types of food webs they can support," Dutkiewicz added.

The study said the blue regions, such as the subtropics, will turn shades darker, reflecting even less phytoplankton - and life in general - in those waters. 

Some regions that are greener now, such as near the poles, may turn a deeper hue, as warmer temperatures brew up more diverse phytoplankton.

The study reported in the journal Nature Communications said climate change was already changing the makeup of phytoplankton, and by extension, the colour of the oceans and the colour of the blue planet. 

The oceans appear blue because water molecules alone absorb almost all sunlight except for the blue part of the spectrum, but with any organism in the ocean, phytoplankton for instance, the pigment in it will absorb less in the green portions and reflect more green light.

For the study, the researchers developed a global model that simulates the growth and interaction of different species of phytoplankton.

When they increased the global temperatures by up to 3 degrees Celsius by 2100, they found that wavelengths of light in the blue or green wave band responded the fastest.

Dutkiewicz observed that this blue or green wave band showed a very clear signal, or shift, due specifically to climate change.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIT, Earth
Food Delivery Apps Bet Big on Artificial Intelligence to Boost Delivery in India
Nokia 5.1 Plus 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM Variants With 64GB Storage Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Pricee
Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
  5. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  7. Apex Legends Is a Free-to-Play Fortnite, PUBG Rival From EA
  8. Walmart May Exit Flipkart Over New FDI Norms, Claims Morgan Stanley
  9. Coolpad Cool 3 With Android Pie, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Vivo V15 Expected to Launch Alongside Vivo V15 Pro, Specifications Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.