Technology News
loading

Earth's Interior Is Cooling Faster Than Expected: Research

The evolution of our Earth is the story of its cooling.

By ANI | Updated: 17 January 2022 12:41 IST
Earth's Interior Is Cooling Faster Than Expected: Research

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Over millions of years, Earth's surface cooled to form a brittle crust

Highlights
  • The heat flow from the core into the mantle is higher
  • Study is published in the 'Earth and Planetary Science Letters Journal'
  • Thermal energy from Earth's interior set dynamic processes in motion

A measuring system that measures the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite in the laboratory, under the pressure and temperature conditions that prevail inside the Earth, has been developed by a team of researchers.

The study has been published in the 'Earth and Planetary Science Letters Journal'.

The evolution of our Earth is the story of its cooling: 4.5 billion years ago, extreme temperatures prevailed on the surface of the young Earth, and it was covered by a deep ocean of magma. Over millions of years, the planet's surface cooled to form a brittle crust. However, the enormous thermal energy emanating from the Earth's interior set dynamic processes in motion, such as mantle convection, plate tectonics, and volcanism.

Still unanswered, though, are the questions of how fast the Earth cooled and how long it might take for this ongoing cooling to bring the aforementioned heat-driven processes to a halt.

One possible answer may lie in the thermal conductivity of the minerals that form the boundary between the Earth's core and mantle.

This boundary layer is relevant because it is here that the viscous rock of the Earth's mantle is in direct contact with the hot iron-nickel melt of the planet's outer core. The temperature gradient between the two layers is very steep, so there is potentially a lot of heat flowing here. The boundary layer is formed mainly of the mineral bridgmanite. However, researchers have a hard time estimating how much heat this mineral conducts from the Earth's core to the mantle because experimental verification is very difficult.

Now, ETH Professor Motohiko Murakami and his colleagues from Carnegie Institution for Science have developed a sophisticated measuring system that enables them to measure the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite in the laboratory, under the pressure and temperature conditions that prevail inside the Earth.

For the measurements, they used a recently developed optical absorption measurement system in a diamond unit heated with a pulsed laser.

"This measurement system let us show that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times higher than assumed," ETH Professor Motohiko Murakami said.

This suggested that the heat flow from the core into the mantle is also higher than previously thought. Greater heat flow, in turn, increases mantle convection and accelerates the cooling of the Earth. This may cause plate tectonics, which is kept going by the convective motions of the mantle, to decelerate faster than researchers were expecting based on previous heat conduction values.

Murakami and his colleagues have also shown that rapid cooling of the mantle will change the stable mineral phases at the core-mantle boundary. When it cools, bridgmanite turns into the mineral post-perovskite.

But as soon as post-perovskite appears at the core-mantle boundary and begins to dominate, the cooling of the mantle might indeed accelerate even further, the researchers estimated, since this mineral conducted heat even more efficiently than bridgmanite.

"Our results could give us a new perspective on the evolution of the Earth's dynamics. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and becoming inactive much faster than expected," Murakami explained.

However, he could not say how long it will take, for example, for convection currents in the mantle to stop.

"We still don't know enough about these kinds of events to pin down their timing," he said.

To do that calls first for a better understanding of how mantle convection works in spatial and temporal terms. Moreover, scientists need to clarify how the decay of radioactive elements in the Earth's interior -one of the main sources of heat-affected the dynamics of the mantle.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Earth, Thermal conductivity
Vivo X70 Pro Surpasses iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Rankings, Vivo X70 Pro+ in Top 10
Call of Duty: Mobile to Get New Hacienda Map, Weapons, Operators, More With Season 1: Heist

Related Stories

Earth's Interior Is Cooling Faster Than Expected: Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  4. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  5. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  7. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  10. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
  4. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  5. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  6. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  7. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  8. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk's Tweet Makes Indian States Clamour for Tesla Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com