Technology News
loading

Can Dying Stars Give Birth to New Planets? Here’s What Scientists Have to Say

The new research, if confirmed, has the potential to alter the understanding of how people see planetary evolution.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:36 IST
Can Dying Stars Give Birth to New Planets? Here’s What Scientists Have to Say

Photo Credit: kjpargeter/Freepik

Planets are usually formed soon after a new star is born

Highlights
  • Scientists now believe that even old, dying stars can form a new planet
  • Earth was formed withing a million years of the Sun's formation
  • A second generation of planets can be formed in a protoplanetary disc

Planets do not take much longer to form after stars have formed. For example, the Sun formed 4.6 billion years ago and the Earth about 4.5 billion years ago. However, scientists now say it is not necessarily the only possibility. They say planets can form even if a star is nearing its death, long after the star was formed. Dying stars leading to the formation of planets is a completely new theory. If confirmed, this finding can change how we understand the functions of the universe and planetary evolution.

In our solar system, Earth and other planets did not take much time to form after the Sun originated first. Within a million years of the Sun's birth, matter around it clumped into a protoplanetary disc. This disc, a gigantic pancake made of dust and gas with the Sun in the middle, is where planets were formed. But new stars, like the Sun in this case, aren't the only stars with a disc of raw material rotating around them. Some old, dying stars, too, have these discs. For example, around binary stars — two stars that orbit each other — one of which is dying.

A study titled,“A population of transition disks around evolved stars: Fingerprints of planets”, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, says the second star's gravitational pull may lead the expelled material from the dying star to form a new revolving disc. But that's already known. What's new is the possibility that a second generation of planets can form in the disc. The study says this is how planets are forming in one in 10 of these binary stars.

The study's first author and KU Leuven astronomer Jacques Kluska said that they found a big cavity in the disc in 10 percent of the evolved binary stars with discs that they analysed. Kluska added that this indicated that something was floating nearby and had collected all the matter in the cavity's vicinity.

This object most certainly could be a planet but astronomers aren't sure yet. More research is likely to unfold the mystery.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dying Star, Planet Formation, Sun
US Home to Be Sold in Novel Non-Fungible Token Deal
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders No Longer Anonymous: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Can Dying Stars Give Birth to New Planets? Here’s What Scientists Have to Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.