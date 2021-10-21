Technology News
Watch: Man 3D-Prints Dinosaur for Daughter, Then Brings It to Life With AR

The 3D-printed Velociraptor was brought to life in incredible details.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 October 2021 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Florent Germain

The AR tool also shows interesting details about the species

  • The creator, Florent Germain, is an AR proferssional
  • Germain created a full-scale Velociraptor
  • Germain detailed the tools he used for his creation on Twitter

An augmented reality (AR) professional 3D-printed a full-scale Velociraptor for his daughter and went on to bring it to life (virtually). A video shared by Florent Germain on Twitter shows the results of this fun experiment. Germain tweeted on October 20, "Last month, I 3D printed a full-scale Velociraptor for my daughter. Then, I went to augment it in AR with Vuforia Model Target, so she could see what it (could have) looked like, and how big or small were its Velociraptorinae relatives."

The video shows how the Velociraptor was brought to life using some software applications. The extinct dinosaur was fleshed out in full details. In fact, its eyes could be seen moving in the clip. The AR tool not only enlivened the 3D-printed skeleton but also gave a visual comparison in proportion among Velociraptor and other related species like Deinonychus antirrhopus, Microraptor zhaoianus, and Utahraptor Ostrommaysi.

Germain added a tweet to the thread and mentioned the software he used. "The 3D model of the skeleton is by InhumanSpecies on Cults3D. The feathered dino was sculpted in Blender," he wrote.

According to the Twitter thread, Germain is also planning to submit this AR creation to a Paleoart Contest.

A user (@Harrison_kade) commented on the post, recommending this kind of technology for museum displays.

Germain also stated that AR would make it easy to update new sound data in this regard.

Here's what another user (@VRmaninJapan) said about the wonderful creation.

Another intrigued user (@clairemation) asked if the files were up for sale.

AR and 3D-printing are becoming more popular in a diverse range of applications these days. Germain's creation is a fine example.

