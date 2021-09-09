Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 'Shark Toothed' Dinosaur That Competed With T Rex Lived in Present Uzbekistan 90 Million Years Ago

'Shark-Toothed' Dinosaur That Competed With T-Rex Lived in Present Uzbekistan 90 Million Years Ago

Ulughbegsaurus, a theropod, is thought to be the largest carnivorous predator of the time.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 September 2021 14:26 IST
'Shark-Toothed' Dinosaur That Competed With T-Rex Lived in Present Uzbekistan 90 Million Years Ago

Photo Credit: The Royal Society journal

This is the first carcharodontosaur (shark-toothed dinosaur) discovered in Central Asia

Highlights
  • Ulughbegsaurus is a theropod with hollow bones, three-toed limbs
  • Tyrannosaurs in the same period would have been one-fifth its body mass
  • It's still a mystery what made the Ulughbegsaurus extinct

About 90 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, a gigantic dinosaur with 'shark-like' teeth prowled in present-day Uzbekistan, says a new study. The meat-eating dinosaur was 7.5-8 metres long and weighed 1,000 kg – which would make it a little longer than an African elephant and heavier than two fully grown water buffaloes. Researchers were surprised by the size of the beast as it was much larger than the ecosystem's previously known apex predator: a tyrannosaur. It was almost twice in length and over five times heavier, the researchers found after studying the jawbone.

These findings were published in The Royal Society journal this week and researchers have named the beast Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, after Ulugh Beg, a 15th-century astronomer-mathematician. The researchers studied the jawbone, found in Uzbekistan's Kyzylkum Desert in the 1980s, and said the carnivore Ulughbegsaurus would have walked on two legs, with a large head, short forelimbs, and sharp claws. It was a "shark-toothed" dinosaur aka carcharodontosaur. These carnivores were related to as well as competitors of tyrannosaurs, whose famous species is the T-rex.

The researchers say Ulughbegsaurus — a theropod characterised by its hollow bones and three-toed limbs — would have been the largest carnivorous predator at that time. And the small tyrannosaurs that lived during the same period would have been one-fifth of its body mass. It's still a mystery what made the Ulughbegsaurus extinct, but its disappearance resulted in tyrannosaurs growing larger and becoming the dominant predator in Asia and North America.

The researchers have noted that this is the first carcharodontosaur (shark-toothed dinosaur) discovered in Central Asia. Other dinosaur species, like the tyrannosaurs, lived at the same time and place, but they were several times smaller than Ulughbegsaurus. This finding is also the last known occurrence of a carcharodontosaur and a tyrannosaur alive together in the same geography. The researchers hope that the discovery will unlock more knowledge of that period.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dinosaur, tyrannosaurs, Ulughbegsaurus, theropod, Uzbekistan
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report

Related Stories

'Shark-Toothed' Dinosaur That Competed With T-Rex Lived in Present Uzbekistan 90 Million Years Ago
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  6. India Won’t Follow the US, El Salvador Approach to Cryptocurrency
  7. Jio Discontinues Rs. 39, Rs. 69 Packs Ahead of Jio Phone Next Launch
  8. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  9. Apple’s iPhone 13 Launch Invite Carries an AR Easter Egg
  10. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ with Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Snapchat Launches Birthdays Mini Feature in India to Track Friends' Birthdays 
  3. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  4. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Takes Us Back to Where It All Started
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With New Missions, In-Game Rewards
  6. Xiaomi 11T Series to Get 3 Android OS Upgrades, 4 Years of Security Updates
  7. Jio Discontinues Rs. 39, Rs. 69 Packs Ahead of Jio Phone Next Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Samsung Pay mini Support, Latest Security Patch in India
  9. India to Take Distinctive Approach Toward Cryptocurrencies, Not Like the US or El Salvador
  10. MediaTek Kompanio 900T 5G Chipset With 2K Display Support Unveiled for Tablets, Notebooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com