Technology News
loading

This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl

Shuvuuia lived about 75 million years ago in the present-day Gobi Desert region in Mongolia and may have been strictly a night hunter.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 May 2021 16:42 IST
This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl

Photo Credit: Live Science/ Viktor Radermaker

Artistic reconstruction of Shuvuuia

Highlights
  • Shuvuuia was related to the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex
  • Shuvuuia's hearing ability was as good as an owl’s
  • It roamed in the present-day Gobi Desert region in Mongolia

A new study has revealed that a tiny, carnivorous dinosaur, which had an exceptional low-light vision and whose hearing ability was as good as an owl's, hunted its prey at night. Measuring only 2 feet, the three-toed dinosaur species named Shuvuuia had large eyes and longer cochlea — the part of the inner ear canal that holds sensory receptors. The creature used these abilities to see in the dark and hear even better than the barn owl. This particular species roamed the Earth about 75 million to 81 million years ago (late Cretaceous period) in the present-day Gobi Desert region in Mongolia.

Shuvuuia, though related to the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex), was an odd-looking dinosaur. Animals that live together in a geographic location are forced to share their resources to survive and to outwit their competition they tend to develop nocturnal and daytime preferences for hunting their prey, the researchers say. But, they add, it is difficult to know this preference by just looking at the fossil records of extinct animals and this is something that is understood by looking at living species.

The findings have been published online in the journal Science and reported by Live Science. The report said that researchers studied the fossilised eye bones and examined ear anatomy using CT scans to construct digital 3D models of the animals' skulls. They found that the scleral ring, the bones that form a circle in the eye socket, of this dinosaur were large.

Its ear canal suggested that its hearing would have been "off the charts, study lead author Jonah Choiniere, a professor in the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg told the news outlet.

This combination of better vision capability and superior hearing led the researchers to conclude that Shuvuuia would have been highly effective night-time predator.

Study co-author Lars Schmitz, an associate professor of biology at the W.M. Keck Science Department at Scripps College in Claremont, California, US, said it's the first time that such deep findings have been documented for hearing and vision in an extinct dinosaur.

Just like modern species, the extinct species too showed complex behaviours, but fossils generally reveal little of these details.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shuvuuia, Tyrannosaurus rex, Gobi Desert, Cretaceous period
Redmi Note 10S Specifications Surface as Its Amazon Landing Page Goes Live Ahead of May 13 Launch
This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. WhatsApp Scraps May 15 Deadline for Accepting Its New Privacy Policy Terms
  3. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  4. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G First Impressions: 5G for Everyone?
  6. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  7. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  8. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Out: Watch It Here
  9. Pentagon Watchdog Starts Probe Into US Defence’s Handling of UFOs
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on India Site, Expected to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl
  2. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Surface as Its Amazon Landing Page Goes Live Ahead of May 13 Launch
  3. Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon
  4. Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab
  5. Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
  6. US Senator Found Driving While Pretending to Work From Home During Zoom Call: See What Gave Him Away
  7. CoWIN Gets 4-Digit Security Code to Minimise Errors for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. Chip Shortage: Auto Sector Urges US Congress to Help Fund Semiconductor Production
  9. BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com