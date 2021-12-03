Technology News
loading

New Dinosaur Species With Armoured, Axe-Like Tail Discovered in Chile

Along with the unusually short tail, the new species also possessed short limbs that markedly separated it from other ankylosaurs.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 December 2021 10:39 IST
New Dinosaur Species With Armoured, Axe-Like Tail Discovered in Chile

Photo Credit: Nature

The well-preserved skeleton was roughly two metres in size

Highlights
  • Ankylosaurs are one of the most studied armoured dinosaurs
  • Their heavily shielded bodies have been fascinating feature for research
  • Many other dinosaur species displayed other anatomical weapons

Fossils of armoured dinosaurs have fascinated researchers for a long time. Giving insight into a new species, researchers have now brought to light the fossils of an ankylosaur from the subantarctic region in Chile. This species had a uniquely shaped armoured tail. Named Stegouros elengassen, it featured a large flat tail and at the end of it, seven pairs of blades. This characteristic differentiated it from the paired spikes and clubs of other ankylosaurs. While the Stegouros' skull is similar to that of other ankylosaurs, other skeletal features are largely primitive and match the characteristics of stegosaurs.

The well-preserved skeleton was roughly two metres in size and belonged to the late Cretaceous period (around 71.7 to 74.9 million years ago) of Magallanes in southernmost Chile. The region is biogeographically related to West Antarctica.

The report, published on December 1, 2021, in Nature, suggests that the unique tail shape could be due to an early evolutionary split in the ankylosaur lineage.

The frond-like tail of the Stegouros has been likened to the Aztec war club called a macuahuitl by palaeontologists Sergio Soto-Acuna, Alexander O. Vargas and their colleagues. Along with the unusually short tail, Stegouros also possessed short limbs that markedly separated it from other ankylosaurs. But phylogenetic studies related to its cranial region placed the new species in Ankylosauria. However, its characteristics are closely related to that of Kunbarrasaurus from Australia and Antarctopelta from Antarctica. Thus, this forms a group of Gondwana ankylosaurs that split from all other ankylosaurs.

Ankylosaurs are one of the most studied armoured dinosaurs. Their heavily shielded bodies and rugged bone plates have been a fascinating feature for paleontological research. Many other species displayed other anatomical weapons. Stegouros' tail is a unique weapon among all these.

Researchers proposed in their report a new clade called the Parankylosauria to include the first ancestor of Stegouros and all descendants of that ancestor.

In a study last month, another new species of dinosaur was discovered in the US state of Missouri. A staggering 25-30 feet long skeleton showed the remains of a juvenile duck-billed dinosaur called Parrosaurus missouriensis.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dinosaur, fossil
Does Playing Violent Video Games Impact Behaviour? Here's What the Latest Study Has to Say
Microsoft Office's New UI Now Rolling Out for Everyone

Related Stories

New Dinosaur Species With Armoured, Axe-Like Tail Discovered in Chile
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  6. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  8. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  9. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Adidas Originals Enters the Metaverse, Partners With NFT Players
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Date, Colour Variants Tipped
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline
  4. Oppo F21 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped, Oppo F21 Pro+ to Be the First Release
  5. AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment
  6. Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
  7. Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
  9. Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones
  10. Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com