Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size

Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size

The researchers studied the skeletal specimens of 80 individuals, ranging from embryos to eggs and infants to fully-grown adults.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 October 2021 10:50 IST
Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size

Fossils studies were so far unable to offer insights into a dinosaur's social behaviour

Highlights
  • Fossils are a major source of information on dinosaurs
  • However, so far, it was hard to predict social behaviour of dinosaurs
  • Dinosaurs likely created social groups among themselves

In 1993, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park introduced the world to dinosaurs like never before. While researchers were interested in the reptile that occupied Earth hundreds of millions of years ago, the movie made people curious about it. Since then, technological advancements have let scientists uncover deep-buried facts about dinosaurs. Today, whatever we know about them, we know through fossils. There still remained one area where fossil studies were unable to reveal much about — the social behaviour of dinosaurs. However, a set of recently discovered fossils has provided a rare insight into the social lives of one dinosaur — the herbivore Mussaurus patagonicus.

After studying the fossils, found in a sag basin in southern Patagonia (Argentina, South America), scientists concluded that the occurrence of many fossils of dinosaurs at different life stages within a square kilometre suggests they lived in herds nearly 190 million years ago (the fossils have been dated to 192 million years ago). The researchers also think the social cohesion of the Mussaurus may have helped it survive longer.

“Most specimens were found in a restricted area and stratigraphic interval, with some articulated skeletons grouped in clusters of individuals of approximately the same age. Our new discoveries indicate the presence of social cohesion throughout life and age-segregation within a herd structure, in addition to colonial nesting behaviour,” the researchers said.

The researchers studied the skeletal specimens of 80 individuals, ranging from embryos to eggs and infants to fully-grown adults. They also found evidence of individuals having formed age-based subgroups within the community. This was not unique, however.

Many existing animals with notable differences in body size segregate themselves based on age. Living in a tightly knit group of the same body size allows animals to better arrange for their food and other behaviour.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dinosaur, Fossil, Mussaurus patagonicus, Fossil Study
'Facebook Papers' Hit as Platform Reports Over $9 Billion in Quarterly Profit
Apple Once Threatened Facebook, Instagram Ban Over Mideast Maid Abuse

Related Stories

Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  5. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  6. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G200 Specifications Leaked; May Come With Snapdragon 888, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Tesla Tops $1 Trillion in Market Value as Hertz Deal Fuels Latest Surge
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Open With Gains as Green Colour Dominates Crypto Charts; Dogecoin, Tether Record Dips
  4. Facebook, YouTube Removes Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Video Linking COVID-19 Vaccine to AIDS
  5. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size
  7. Apple Once Threatened Facebook, Instagram Ban Over Mideast Maid Abuse
  8. 'Facebook Papers' Hit as Platform Reports Over $9 Billion in Quarterly Profit
  9. Facebook Knew About Abusive Content Globally but Failed to Police: Former Employees
  10. macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now as a Free Upgrade: What’s New, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com