Technology News
loading

30-Feet Long Dinosaur Skeleton, Said to Belong to a New Species, Found in US

Paleontologists have described the Missouri site as one of the most unique and believe more dinosaur fossils will be found there.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 November 2021 15:05 IST
30-Feet Long Dinosaur Skeleton, Said to Belong to a New Species, Found in US

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Emiliano Vittoriosi

Finding and excavating fossils requires immense patience and delicacy (file photo)

Highlights
  • The newly discovered fossils belong to Parrosaurus Missouriensis
  • Parrosaurus Missouriensis is a duck-billed dinosaur
  • The fossils were unearthed in the US state of Missouri

A group of scientists discovered the bones of a dinosaur in the US state of Missouri recently. They claim it's a new species never found before in the country. The skeleton of the juvenile duck-billed dinosaur, called Parrosaurus Missouriensis, is a staggering 25–30 feet long. The scientists have kept the site of their finding a secret until it can be secured. Paleontologist Guy Darrough, who discovered the skeleton, had it transported to a local museum and then called Chicago's Field Museum to disclose the big news. He reportedly spoke to Pete Makovicky, the curator of dinosaurs at the Field Museum. “He came down and looked and said, ‘Yeah, you guys got dinosaurs'.”

“I can't imagine anything that's more impressive than what we discovered here. A new genus in species. It's a world-famous discovery,” said Darrough.

Makovicky, a professor in earth and environmental sciences at the University of Minnesota, and his team soon started digging at the site in Missouri and they found an adult Parrosaurus Missouriensis right next to the juvenile discovered by Darrough. “This is in fact a remarkable site in one of the best dinosaur locales east of the Great Plains,” Makovicky told Fox 2.

Makovicky, who has dug up sites all over the world to find dinosaur remains, describes the Missouri site as one of the most unique and believes more dinosaur fossils will be found there.

Finding dinosaur remains is a tricky business. It requires delicacy and patience. As was the case with this finding, which was 80 years in the making. In 1940, the then owners of the property found some bones, which were then sent to Washington's Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. The bones were later confirmed to be that of a dinosaur. But not much interest was shown in it then.

In the 1970s, the property was purchased, and digging started again. The effort bore fruit now with the discovery of skeletons of Parrosaurus Missouriensis.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dinosaurs, Fossils
Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface
Vi Data Delight Offer Gives 2GB Additional Data on Vi Hero Unlimited Plans: All Details

Related Stories

30-Feet Long Dinosaur Skeleton, Said to Belong to a New Species, Found in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  6. Truecaller for Android Updates With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Well as a Ban on Private Crypto Looms
  8. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  9. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  10. Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
#Latest Stories
  1. 30-Feet Long Dinosaur Skeleton, Belonging to a New Species, Found in US
  2. iRobot Roomba, Braava Series Get Big Discounts During Black Friday Sale
  3. Moto G51 5G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Be Company's First 5G G-Series Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Vi Data Delight Offer Gives 2GB Additional Data on Vi Hero Unlimited Plans: All Details
  5. Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface
  6. Macy's Releases 10 Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed NFTs for Auction: Here's What We Know
  7. Metaverse Could Be Worse Than Social Media, Inventor of First AR System Warns
  8. Winamp Preparing for a Relaunch; Opens Registration for Beta Testers
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Introduces Campaign to Highlight Under-Age Restrictions, Anti-Addiction Features
  10. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X Tipped to Launch in December; Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com