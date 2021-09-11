Technology News
loading

'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say

The dinosaur had a long, pointed tail, along with wings and outward pointing teeth.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2021 12:22 IST
'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say

The lfying reptile had a long pointed tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth (file photo)

Highlights
  • The beast's fossil remains were discovered by Osvaldo Rojas
  • Flying dragon is a Jurassic-era dinosaur
  • The pterosaurs species roamed the earth 160 million years ago

Scientists in Chile's Atacama Desert have unearthed the fossil remains of a so-called "flying dragon," a Jurassic-era dinosaur previously known only to the northern hemisphere.

The flying reptile belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago. It had a long pointed tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth.

The beast's fossil remains were discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, director of the Atacama Desert Museum of Natural History and Culture, and then further investigated by scientists at the University of Chile.

Details of the discovery, the first linking such creatures to the Southern Hemisphere, were published in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.

"This shows the distribution of the animals in this group was wider than what was known up to now," said Jhonatan Alarcon, a University of Chile scientist who led the investigation.

The discovery points to close ties and possible migration between the northern and southern hemispheres at a time when most of the globe's southerly land masses where believed to be linked in a supercontinent called Gondwana.

”There are pterosaurs of this group also in Cuba, which apparently were coastal animals, so most likely they have migrated between the North and the South or maybe they came once and stayed, we don't know," Alarcon said.

Chile's vast Atacama Desert, once largely submerged beneath the Pacific Ocean, is now a moonscape of sand and stone.

The region, parts of which haven't seen rain for decades, is a hot spot for fossil discoveries, with many remains untouched in remote areas not far beneath the desert surface.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chile, Atacama Dessert, Dinosaur
Facebook Asked by Italy Data Authority to Provide Privacy Clarifications on Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses
Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue New York City Over Legislation on Commission Caps

Related Stories

'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  5. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  7. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry
  2. Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
  3. Twitch Sues Unnamed Pair for Abusing Streamers Who Aren’t White or Straight
  4. Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO
  5. Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue New York City Over Legislation on Commission Caps
  6. 'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say
  7. Facebook Asked by Italy Data Authority to Provide Privacy Clarifications on Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses
  8. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker’s Narrow Win in App Store Case Toughens Fight Against Google Play Rules
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: Chivo Digital Wallet Still Beset by Technical Glitches
  10. Apple vs Epic: Ruling Invites Future Efforts to Paint the iPhone Maker as Monopolist, Experts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com