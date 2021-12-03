Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Google's AI Firm DeepMind Helps Mathematicians Develop New Theorem in Potential Breakthrough

Google's AI Firm DeepMind Helps Mathematicians Develop New Theorem in Potential Breakthrough

The researchers used DeepMind's AI to discover a surprising connection between algebraic and geometric invariant knots.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 December 2021 11:19 IST
Google's AI Firm DeepMind Helps Mathematicians Develop New Theorem in Potential Breakthrough

Photo Credit: DeepMind

Researchers said they were surprised to see how ML helped them with pure mathematics

Highlights
  • DeepMind has been able to handle problems that need lot of data analysis
  • Once algorithm zeroed in on a pattern, it guessed very precisely
  • Researchers were "shocked" at the accuracy

Scientists have developed a new mathematical theorem using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This finding has revealed for the first time that artificial intelligence can assist in pure mathematics. Mathematicians from the universities of Oxford and Sydney teamed up with DeepMind, a Google-owned company based in London, to investigate knot theory and representation theory. Both of these are considered pure mathematics and rely heavily on human intuition for progress. DeepMind was able to find patterns and relationships in the two sophisticated mathematical domains, according to the researchers in a recent report.

DeepMind has been able to handle problems that necessitate a massive quantity of data analysis. But these researchers used the AI to discover a surprising connection between algebraic and geometric invariant knots, establishing a completely new theorem in the field.

“I was very struck at just how useful the machine-learning tools could be as a guide for intuition,” Marc Lackenby at the University of Oxford, one of the mathematicians who took part in the study published, told the journal Nature, adding, “I was not expecting to have some of my preconceptions turned on their head.”

The researchers said they were surprised to see how machine learning helped them develop new connections between different areas of mathematics. Professor Geordie Williamson and his colleagues at the University of Sydney used the connections to bring them closer to proving a conjecture that has been unsolved for 40 years. Whether the conjecture will prove true is still an open question. But, he added, “I was just blown away by how powerful this stuff is.”

Once the algorithm zeroed in on a pattern, it was able to guess very precisely. “How quickly the models were getting accuracy — that for me was just shocking,” Williamson said. “I think I spent basically a year in the darkness just feeling the computers knew something that I didn't.”

About the potential breakthrough, DeepMind said in a blogpost that the use of learning techniques and AI systems holds great promise for identifying and discovering patterns in mathematics.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeepMind, artificial intelligence, mathematics, AI
Google Delays Mandatory Return to Office Beyond January 10
US Federal Trade Commission Sues to Block Nvidia-Arm Deal

Related Stories

Google's AI Firm DeepMind Helps Mathematicians Develop New Theorem in Potential Breakthrough
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  6. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  8. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  9. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Adidas Originals Enters the Metaverse, Partners With NFT Players
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Date, Colour Variants Tipped
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline
  4. Oppo F21 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped, Oppo F21 Pro+ to Be the First Release
  5. AnTuTu Releases Android Ranking for November, Snapdragon 888+ Dominates Flagship Segment
  6. Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
  7. Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
  9. Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones
  10. Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com